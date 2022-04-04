ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Kacy Hintz & Pat Welter on keys to UNC-Kansas matchup

WRAL
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWhat will it take for the Tar Heels...

www.wralsportsfan.com

The Spun

Look: Coach K Postgame Moment With UNC Star Goes Viral

North Carolina sent Mike Krzyzewski into retirement with an 81-77 victory over Duke in Saturday’s explosive Final Four matchup. Following the final loss of his career, Coach K went to the Tar Heels’ locker room to check on Armando Bacot. The star big man grabbed 21 rebounds for...
COLLEGE SPORTS
cbs17

10 injured as UNC fans flood Franklin St. after Final Four win

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — Pure elation was coursing through Tar Heel fans the moment the buzzer sounded on Carolina’s 81-77 victory over the Duke Blue Devils in the Saturday night Final Four game that ended Coach K’s 42-season career. CBS 17’s Lillian Donahue reported live from...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
State
Kansas State
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

UNC now the team to beat for top five-star recruit?

The UNC basketball team won their biggest game in their rivalry with Duke on Saturday night to punch their ticket to the national championship game. And now it looks like they are going to add another win to their resume over Duke in terms of a big recruiting target as well. Five-star power forward G.G. Jackson is close to a decision in his recruitment and it could come as early as this week. The five-star recruit is the top player in the country for the 2023 class and it appears to be a battle between the Tar Heels and Blue Devils for...
COLLEGE SPORTS
WFMY NEWS2

Tar Heel Q closing early ahead of the game, one of the owners is a Duke Fan

LEXINGTON, N.C. — As we get closer to the battle of the bloods showdown, Tar Heel Q barbeque restaurant in Lexington said they are closing early ahead of the game. The owners, Jake and Becky Simmons, posted on social media that they would be closing their restaurant at 8:30 p.m. While they're both watching the same game, they will not be rooting for the same team. Becky Simmons said she is a Duke fan, while her husband is a Carolina fan. "Not everyone at the Q is a Tar Heel fan.", Simmons said.
LEXINGTON, NC
Little Apple Post

Kansas Jayhawks are the national champions

Kansas rallied from 15 points down at halftime to defeat the North Carolina Tar Heels 72-69 in the NCAA Tournament championship game Tuesday night in New Orleans. It was the biggest comeback in the championship game in the history of the tournament. The Jayhawks had trailed at halftime 40-25. North...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WFMY NEWS2

UNC fans cheer on Tar Heels at Dean Smith Center

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — From New Orleans to Chapel Hill, fans are hoping to rush Franklin Street again Monday night. Around 15,000 Tar Heel fans watched the basketball team at the Dean E. Smith Center Monday night to cheer on the team they love. Fans said this season will be one to always remember.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
WFMY NEWS2

My 2 Cents: NC basketball fever is contagious

GREENSBORO, N.C. — In a historic game, UNC came out on top beating Duke 81 to 77 in the Final Four Saturday night. The Tar Heels now advance to the National Championship. As I said before, I didn't grow up with the North Carolina hoops craze, but now I'm drinking all the basketball kool-aid.
GREENSBORO, NC

