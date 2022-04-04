Kacy Hintz & Pat Welter on keys to UNC-Kansas matchup

LEXINGTON, N.C. — As we get closer to the battle of the bloods showdown, Tar Heel Q barbeque restaurant in Lexington said they are closing early ahead of the game. The owners, Jake and Becky Simmons, posted on social media that they would be closing their restaurant at 8:30 p.m. While they're both watching the same game, they will not be rooting for the same team. Becky Simmons said she is a Duke fan, while her husband is a Carolina fan. "Not everyone at the Q is a Tar Heel fan.", Simmons said.
