ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traverse City, MI

No "Sea Of Sameness" From Local Commercial Architects

traverseticker.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThree local architects who have designed the likes of Farm Club, Commongrounds, Warehouse MKT are sharing their thoughts on recent trends and their most notable works in and around Traverse City....

www.traverseticker.com

Comments / 0

Related
1240 WJIM

Some of the Largest Earth Cracks in the Great Lakes Area are in Michigan

I love exploring our state. There are so many cool features...from waterfalls, to mountains, to so many lakes, and even large earth cracks. I discovered these things in the northeast region of the lower peninsula recently. At one point, the area where these large earth cracks are found was actually a tourist attraction. Over the years people have stopped flocking to see these works of nature, but thankfully, the 76 year old Mystery Valley Karst Preserve and Nature Sanctuary is still maintained for visitors in Presque Isle County, just north of Alpena.
MICHIGAN STATE
MetroTimes

Breadless sandwich shop opens in Detroit

Sometimes you just wanna enjoy a sandwich without the thick bread and extra calories that come along with it. For those moments, there’s Breadless, a new locally-owned sandwich shop that opened in Detroit on Monday. Breadless features sandwiches wrapped in leafy greens like collards, swiss chard, and kale in...
DETROIT, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Entertainment
City
Traverse City, MI
Traverse City, MI
Entertainment
The Flint Journal

Castle-like winery in Northern Michigan lands on list of 15 most Instagrammed in U.S.

TRAVERSE CITY, MI – A vineyard in Michigan’s wine country is among the 15 most Instagrammed in the United States. That’s according to Forbes, which offered a ranking of the world’s most shared vineyards on Tuesday, as compiled by the Thinking Traveller site. On the world stage, it’s no surprise that vineyards in California, Spain, France and Italy are well represented.
99.1 WFMK

Abandoned WWII Bomb, Boat & Bread Factory, Saginaw

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. (Info from “The Saginaw News", November24, 1985 via Baker-Perkins website) The building most commonly known as Baker Perkins Inc. was built in 1914 by Werner &...
SAGINAW, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Architects#Farm Club#Commongrounds#Warehouse Mkt
foodlogistics.com

Farm (to Warehouse) to Table: Designing the Automated Warehouse of the Future

As families gather around the kitchen table, they want to know the food on their table is fresh, safe and handled with care. However, the CDC estimates that roughly 48 million Americans suffer from foodborne illnesses each year. With reputation and market value being top priorities for the food and beverage industry, efficiency and compliance in food and beverage storage is crucial to a company’s longevity, especially in temperature-controlled environments. Considering that the cold storage market is projected to increase to over $330 billion by 2030, it’s critical for food and beverage manufacturers to operate safely and be efficient while doing so.
INDUSTRY
Inc.com

Understanding the Changing Business of Weddings

Few industries are as comprised of and dependent on small businesses as the wedding industry. And it could well be that no other SME dominated industry has faced a more tumultuous last two years than this one. Beginning with a foundation rocking beat down driven by Covid-19 and its related shutdowns, the wedding industry emerged only to face sudden and rapidly shifting consumer interests. I recently took a look at these changes and some predictions for what lies ahead for those who make their livings when others tie the knot.
RELATIONSHIPS
TheStreet

Coffee Roaster Uses Blockchain to Source Beans

Coffee seems to be one of the orders of the day on Wall Street, what with Starbucks (SBUX) - Get Starbucks Corporation Report fighting off a union drive and Black Rifle Coffee (BRCC) - Get BRC Inc Class A Report -- which some media outlets have dubbed the Starbucks of the right wing -- going public.
FOOD & DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
Andre Oentoro

Create Sustainable Impact With Your Small Business

Practical Ways To Adopt Sustainable Business Solutions. We want our small businesses to grow and expand, but as we continue to do so, we also feed off from our environmental resources even more. This creates an imbalance in the ecosystem. These days, a lot of businesses have started adopting sustainable practices.
SMALL BUSINESS
goodmorningamerica.com

'GMA' Digital Deals & Steals celebrating Earth Day

Tory Johnson's digital Deals & Steals are back to celebrate Earth Day!. You won't have to sacrifice style, can cut back on waste and can take better care of yourself with these expertly curated products from the brands you love such as EARTH Wood Goods, Javy Coffee, 30A, The FRESHGLOW Co. and more.
SHOPPING

Comments / 0

Community Policy