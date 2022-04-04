No "Sea Of Sameness" From Local Commercial Architects

As families gather around the kitchen table, they want to know the food on their table is fresh, safe and handled with care. However, the CDC estimates that roughly 48 million Americans suffer from foodborne illnesses each year. With reputation and market value being top priorities for the food and beverage industry, efficiency and compliance in food and beverage storage is crucial to a company’s longevity, especially in temperature-controlled environments. Considering that the cold storage market is projected to increase to over $330 billion by 2030, it’s critical for food and beverage manufacturers to operate safely and be efficient while doing so.

INDUSTRY ・ 22 HOURS AGO