ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Indian shares rise 1% as HDFC twins surge on merger plans

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 1 day ago

BENGALURU, April 4 (Reuters) - Indian shares surged 1% on Monday, with private lender HDFC Bank and mortgage lender Housing Development Finance Corp leading gains after the companies decided to merge their operations.

The NSE Nifty 50 index was up 1.1% at 17,864, as of 0348 GMT, and the S&P BSE Sensex rose 1.1% to 59,917.24.

Shares of HDFC Ltd and HDFC Bank were up 7% and 6.4%, respectively, after the companies decided to merge.

The Nifty bank index rose 2.3%, while the finance index gained 3.1%. (Reporting by Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Indian shares fall as financials, inflation worries weigh

BENGALURU, April 5 (Reuters) - Indian shares edged lower on Tuesday as heavyweight financials fell after a sharp jump in the previous session, while fears of imported inflation due to rising global crude oil prices also weighed on investor sentiment. The NSE Nifty 50 index (.NSEI) fell 0.3% to 17,995...
BUSINESS
International Business Times

European Shares Rise On Ukraine Hopes; Volkswagen Surges On Strong Results

European stocks rose on Monday as investors pinned their hopes on diplomatic efforts by Ukraine and Russia to end weeks-long conflict, while shares in Volkswagen surged after the German carmaker doubled its operating profit. The pan-European STOXX 600 index gained 1.0%, extending gains from Friday when Russian President Vladimir Putin...
MARKETS
International Business Times

Euro Falls Vs Dollar Ahead Of Payrolls, Norwegian Crown Bounces Back

The euro fell on Friday versus a strengthening dollar ahead of a key U.S. jobs report that could help the Federal Reserve decide whether to make an interest rate hike of up to 50 basis points next month. In the meantime, the euro failed to find any support from surging...
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Why Allego Shares Are Surging

Allego NV (NYSE: ALLG) shares are trading significantly higher Wednesday after the company announced the completion of its SPAC merger agreement with Spartan Acquisition Corp, which resulted in 98% of the company notes being redeemed at the merger vote. More than 54 million shares of Spartan common stock were redeemed...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hdfc Bank#Indian#Bengaluru#Nse#S P Bse Sensex#Hdfc Ltd#Nifty
Reuters

Indian shares rise on gains in bank, auto stocks; Fed meeting eyed

BENGALURU, March 16 (Reuters) - Gains in bank and auto stocks helped Indian shares close higher on Wednesday, with investors keeping a watch on Ukraine-Russia peace talks and the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy meeting. At the closing bell, the blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index (.NSEI) was up 1.87% at 16,975.35,...
BUSINESS
International Business Times

Wall Street Stocks, Oil Prices Rise After Aggressive Fed Hike Outlook

Wall Street stocks rebounded from early losses on Thursday as investors weighed economic implications of the Federal Reserve's surprisingly aggressive interest rate stance, while oil prices rose on supply shortage concerns arising from the Russia-Ukraine conflict. The Fed announced a quarter of a percentage point increase to near-zero interest rates...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

S&P 500 exits correction: Here’s what history says happens next to U.S. stock-market benchmark

The S&P 500 index exited market-correction territory Tuesday, a move that has tended to point to near- and medium-term gains for the U.S. large-cap benchmark in the past. rose 56.08 points, or 1.2%, to close at 4,631.60 in Tuesday’s session. The index needed to close above 4,587.77 to mark a 10% rise from its March 8 close at 4,170.70, which marked the correction low, according to Dow Jones Market Data. The S&P 500 fell into a market correction on Feb. 22, when it finished more than 10% below its Jan. 3 record close.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
India
NewsBreak
Markets
Benzinga

Why Nielsen Holdings Shares Are Surging

Nielsen Holdings PLC (NYSE: NLSN) shares are surging Monday following a Wall Street Journal report indicating a consortium of private-equity firms including Elliott Management is in advanced talks to acquire the company in a deal valued around $15 billion. The report, citing people familiar with the matter, suggests that negotiations...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Why Innodata Shares Are Surging Today

Innodata Inc (NASDAQ: INOD) shares are trading higher Thursday after the company reported financial results showing improving revenue numbers year-over-year. Innodata said fourth-quarter revenue increased 26% year-over-year to $19.29 million. The company reported a quarterly net loss of 4 cents per share, which was down from earnings of 4 cents per share year-over-year.
STOCKS
Reuters

GRAPHIC-The Treasury market tumble in 5 charts

NEW YORK, March 25 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve’s hawkish tilt has shaken up the bond market, with Treasuries recording their worst start to the year in history. Yields on the U.S. benchmark 10-year Treasury, which move inversely to bond price, reached a high of 2.417% earlier this week as investors factored in a more aggressive Fed, a 90 basis point gain since the beginning of the year and its highest level since May 2019.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Why Society Pass Shares Are Surging

Society Pass Inc (NASDAQ: SOPA) shares are trading higher Tuesday after the company reported financial results showing significant improvement year-over-year. Society Pass said full-year 2021 revenue grew 891% year-over-year to $519,885. The increase was primarily driven by revenues generated from the company's LeFlair lifestyle platform. The company expects to launch...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Why GitLab Shares Are Rising

GitLab Inc (NASDAQ: GTLB) is surging Tuesday morning after the company reported better-than-expected financial results and issued guidance above estimates. GitLab reported quarterly revenue of $77.8 million, which beat the $70.29 million estimate. The company reported a quarterly earnings loss of 16 cents per share, which beat the estimate for a loss of 25 cents per share.
STOCKS
Reuters

U.S. recession unlikely despite bond market alarm: PIMCO, Amundi

March 31 (Reuters) - The United States is unlikely to face an economic recession in the next two years despite bond markets flashing warning signs, inflation at its highest in decades and rising geopolitical risks, portfolio managers at PIMCO and Amundi said. A closely monitored part of the U.S. Treasury...
ECONOMY
Benzinga

Why PagerDuty Shares Are Surging After Hours

PagerDuty Inc (NYSE: PD) shares are surging in Wednesday's after-hours session after the company reported better-than-expected financial results and issued guidance. PagerDuty said fourth-quarter revenue increased 32% year-over-year to $78.5 million, which beat the $76.08 million estimate. The company reported a quarterly earnings loss of 4 cents per share, which beat the estimate for a loss of 6 cents per share.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Why Cyren And Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Shares Are Surging

Small cap cybersecurity companies CYREN Ltd (NASDAQ: CYRN) and Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corp (NASDAQ: CISO) are surging Monday following a statement from U.S. President Joe Biden calling for increased cybersecurity measures. "This is a critical moment to accelerate our work to improve domestic cybersecurity and bolster our national resilience," Biden...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Corporate debt issuance surges in March despite Q1 slump

(Reuters) - Companies raced to bond markets last month, undeterred by the Ukraine war as they tried to lock in relatively cheap borrowing, though the March rush did not prevent first-quarter sales in the euro market from slumping to a four-year low. Bond markets globally endured immense volatility in the...
MARKETS
Reuters

Reuters

392K+
Followers
309K+
Post
186M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy