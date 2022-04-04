Melissa S. Belcher (1972-2022)

Melissa S. Belcher, a Sylvania Schools math teacher and volleyball coach whose strength of character inspired students, died Friday at her Oak Harbor residence. She was 49.

Mrs. Belcher died of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease, her sister Denise Hetrick said.

Diagnosed with ALS in 2010, she continued to teach math at Northview High School until she went on disability in 2012.

“Melissa was an exceptional math teacher and co-volleyball coach,” said Brad Rieger, superintendent of Sylvania Schools from 2003 through 2015, when reached on the phone Sunday.

“She had a vision of excellence in the classroom and at the volleyball court. She was very thoughtful in how she motivated young people to reach their potential. She was purpose-driven, goal-oriented, and had the ability to connect with people from all walks of life. She had high expectations for her students and for herself and she always went the extra mile for students and colleagues,” he said.

Mrs. Belcher had taught at Northview since about 1999. Before that, she taught math at a Richmond, Texas, high school for a couple of years and then at Washington Local Schools, also for a couple of years. She started teaching in 1995.

“After she got ALS, she displayed a fierce determination and courage to live the best life she could for her family, friends, students, players, and colleagues. She never felt sorry for herself and she often used humor to deal with the tough times associated with ALS,” Mr. Rieger said.

Her brother Rod Smith said she volunteered to mentor students after she stopped teaching.

“Her tenacity to continue to keep helping people despite her struggle with ALS was continual, incredible, and inspiring,” Mr. Smith said. “... She cared about people.”

She also coached varsity girls volleyball at different times at Whitmer, Northview, and Central Catholic high schools and was a Premier Club Volleyball referee. “Coaching volleyball was her other passion,” her brother said.

Mrs. Belcher was inducted into the Toledo Central Catholic Hall of Fame in 2012 and in 2016 for coaching a state-champion volleyball team. In 2016, she was also inducted into the Fremont Ross High School Hall of Fame.

In a 2012 op-ed piece in The Blade, Mr. Rieger mentioned one of her students — Zach Felser, a 2012 Northview graduate and a “standout hockey player” who was “greatly moved by the strength of character his teacher and mentor has shown as she stares down ALS.”

In the article, Mr. Rieger recalled how once, during a sendoff ceremony, before the school’s varsity hockey team boarded a bus for the state finals in Columbus, the student “broke ranks and placed into Mrs. Belcher’s hands a framed hockey picture of him, the inscription to which read: “You are my inspiration. I am playing for you.”

“The gritty resilience Melissa displayed as she stared down ALS was incredibly moving,” Mr. Rieger wrote in a Twitter post Sunday. “While battling for her life, she continued to encourage/​challenge people around her to live their best lives. She stayed in the classroom as long as she could. A life lived for others.”

She was born July 28, 1972 in Tiffin to Janice and Dennis Smith.

In 1990, she graduated from Fremont Ross High School in Fremont and later got a bachelor’s degree in education from the University of Toledo and a master’s degree in education from Heidelberg University.

Mrs. Belcher had known since childhood she wanted to be a teacher because she wanted to lead kids and that was her passion, her sister said.

“She was always the mathematician of the family,” her brother said. “That’s just how her brain worked. So she knew from an early age that she wanted to become a math teacher.”

“She also had a great sense of humor that lit the room and made people comfortable. She incorporated her humor into everything, including teaching math,” he said.

Mrs. Belcher was a member of Church of St. Andrew United Methodist in Maumee.

Surviving are her sons, Grant and Aden Belcher; parents, Dennis and Janice Smith; sister Denise Hetrick, and brother, Rod Smith.

Visitation will be from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Crosser & Priesman Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Oak Harbor.

Funeral services will begin at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Hayes Memorial United Methodist Church, Fremont.

The family suggests tributes to ALS Association or ProMedica Hospice.