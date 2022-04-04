ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Here’s What 444 Means & Why 4/4 Is A Transformative Date

By Shereen Campbell
StyleCaster
StyleCaster
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BaRNT_0eyTQ1kM00

Click here to read the full article.

It’s officially Spring in the northern hemisphere, and with it comes the energy of new beginnings. As the flowers begin to bloom and nature awakens from her slumber, the fourth month of the year is charged with excitement for what is to come. What’s more, on the fourth day of this fourth month, we get a taste of the magic of 4. This 444 meaning and angel number energy isn’t something you’ll want to miss out on. Read on for more on the magic of the number 4.

In numerology, the number 4 represents productivity, guidance and progress, and has been honored in many spiritual traditions. In many belief systems, the number 4 is a reminder to honor your intuition and own internal guidance. It also is a reminder of life’s sequences , as many events or occurrences come in fours; the seasons, the suits of cards (tarot and playing), the elements, the four basic functions of mathematics, the four physical states (and even the Beatles).

You’ll notice that generally when we see a series of four , they tend to represent some sort of progression or evolution. With the seasons, we see life begin, thrive, fall and end, only to start anew and repeat. There is an energy of transformation, an energy of change, and most importantly —an energy of some sort of intelligence driving towards its highest being.

RELATED: Your Life Path Number Reveals The Best (& The Worst) About You

You are no different. Our lives mimic these recurring cycles in so many ways, constantly helping us uncover new magic within ourselves through this process of transformation. As the seasons do, we also go through new beginnings, fruition, pause and endings. There is also a grander force at play, guiding and supporting us through these stages in life. No other number symbolizes this better than the number 4.

When seeing the number 4 in sequence, as we will on 4/4 or anytime you see 444 in your life, its power becomes especially potent. If you notice the angel numbers 44 or 444, it’s a gentle reminder that you are in the midst of transformation , transformation that is being guided by a divine energy to help you reach your grandest potential.

RELATED: Here’s What 11/11 Means & Why Seeing 1111 Is Is A Powerful Sign

Often it is said that when you see 4 repeated in your life, you must stop and take notice. It is time for you to tap into your intuition and dig in deeper to whatever is happening in your life. For that moment is special and if honored, will only help you get so much closer to the dreams and visions you imagine for yourself.

Just think, Jay Z wrote 4:44 one night when he woke up at 4:44 a.m. It is arguably one of the greatest songs he’s ever written. So next time you see 444, what will you write, what inspiration is the universe delivering to you and how will you share your magic with the world?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hMvPf_0eyTQ1kM00

More from StyleCaster Best of StyleCaster

Comments / 0

Related
StyleCaster

Your April 2022 Horoscope: Prepare For Relationship Shake-Ups

Click here to read the full article. This month, you’re blasting toward success and moving at the speed of light. After all, your April 2022 horoscope begins with the sun in bold and unstoppable Aries. Harness your power and embrace your passion, naysayers be damned. Ready for a multifaceted month, astro babes? On April 1, a new moon in Aries will arrive late in the night, pushing you to follow your instincts and compete harder than ever. However, the sun will also be forming a conjunction with wounded Chiron, dredging up anxiety and self-doubt as you pursue your goals. Extend compassion...
LIFESTYLE
StyleCaster

These 3 Zodiac Signs Will Have the Best Spring & You’ll Definitely See Them Shining

Click here to read the full article. Rip off your puffer jacket, slip on your comfiest pair of flip-flops, and dance in the streets—it’s spring! Well, almost. I’m trying to stay optimistic, OK? Three zodiac signs are bound to have the best spring this year, but frankly, I think we all deserve to be excited about the changing of seasons. Spring is one of the most exciting times of year; it feels like the whole world (well, at least the Northern Hemisphere) is waking up from a nap and breaking out of hibernation. Everyone’s less crabby, the frozen earth finally thaws,...
THEATER & DANCE
StyleCaster

Chris Rock Shaded Will Smith After He Slapped Him at the Oscars—See His Diss About Will’s Movie

Click here to read the full article. The slap heard around the world. Chris Rock shaded Will Smith after he slapped him at the Oscars 2022 for his joke about Jada Pinkett-Smith’s bald head. Chris and Will went viral at the 94th Academy Awards on March 27, 2022, after the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air alum slapped the stand-up comedian for a joke he made about his wife’s hair. The moment started when Chris took the stage to present the Oscar for Best Documentary Feature and joked that Jada—who has alopecia, a disorder that causes hair loss—looked like G.I. Jane, Demi Moore’s...
CELEBRITIES
MindBodyGreen

What To Know For This New Moon In Aries & How To Work With It

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission. Not only did we begin Aries season and a new astrological year this month, but the first new moon of the astrological year falls this Thursday. Here's what to know about this moon, plus a few ways to work with it.
ASTRONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mathematics#4 4#Productivity#Flowers#Is Is
ohmymag.co.uk

Zodiac: Here's what each sign can expect in the month of April

April is going to be a month full of creativity, opportunities and fresh starts. As magical and intense April is, look out for what it brings your zodiac sign and prepare for anything that life holds for you this month. Capricorn. Fresh start! Remove everything from your life and home...
LIFESTYLE
shefinds

3 Flirty Layered Haircuts For Women Over 50, According To A Hair Expert

As you age, it feels like the media gives so many rules and guidelines for hairstyles that you can and can’t do, what will and won’t age you. But at the end of the day, the best hairstyle is one that you feel good in and one that you can maintain. We’ve all made the mistake of choosing a hairstyle that we love on our favorite celebrity, but then we realize it takes hours of styling and lots of product to look the way we want. One great option for a versatile hairstyle you can have fun with is anything with lots of layers. It is also great for thinner or finer hair, which we often experience as we age. “Adding layers to build some weight to the hair would be the move for fine hair of different density, texture and condition.” Says Stacy Wells, owner of L’Esprit Academy. We asked beauty experts what layered styles they recommend you ask for the next time you visit the hair salon.
HAIR CARE
Elite Daily

If You’re 1 Of These 3 Zodiac Signs, You’re Doing So Much Healing This Week

The vibes may feel off this week, and if you’re feeling distance from the things you love, it’s no wonder. This week begins with romantic Venus joining forces with stoic Saturn, which can change the temperature from “hot” to “cold”. Although you may feel like the spark is fading away, it’s also giving you a sobering outlook on your relationships and encouraging you to strengthen your sense of integrity. If you’re one of the zodiac signs who will have the worst week of March 28, 2022 — Taurus, Libra, and Aquarius — remember, the only validation you can always rely on is the validation you give yourself.
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Tarot
Elite Daily

April 6 Is Going To Be A Great Day For Everyone, But Especially For These Zodiac Signs

On April 6, Venus will shift into the expansive, idealistic sign of Pisces, the sign of its exaltation. After a long trek through Saturn’s signs (Capricorn and Aquarius), Venus is eager to shift into a water sign that supports its need for unity, creativity, and compassion. While this transit is bound to be positive for everyone, here are the four lucky zodiac signs that can expect to benefit most:
LIFESTYLE
LehighValleyLive.com

Today’s daily horoscope for April 4, 2022

ARIES (March 21-April 19). One thing you can count on is that however good or bad a situation may be, it will change. The impermanence of today’s situation is what makes it precious and beautiful. TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Countries, companies and families all have a culture. These things...
LIFESTYLE
StyleCaster

Doja Cat’s 2022 Grammys Look Is Giving Mermaid Vibes & Of Course She Made a Splash

Click here to read the full article. Who could forget the green feathered number paired with black shaggy mullet that Doja Cat rocked at last year’s Grammy awards? Certainly not Twitter, who was talking about if for weeks after she debuted the look. But it’s a new year, which means Doja Cat’s 2022 Grammy look upped the ante to totally wow fans. This year, the “Ain’t Shit” singer wore her hair in a platinum blonde style, which was a stark contrast to the edgy raven-haired cut she rocked last year. Plus, instead of going with a smokey-eye look, which the singer...
CELEBRITIES
StyleCaster

Kylie Just Revealed Her Son’s Name Is Not Wolf Anymore—Here’s What She’s Calling Him Instead

Click here to read the full article. Ever since announcing the birth of her second child, fans have been curious to know Kylie Jenner’s baby name. So, what is the newest addition to the KarJenner family called? While Kylie Jenner’s baby name was a mystery when she first announced the exciting news, her friends and family members seemed to hint at her baby’s name. The mother of two also appeared to confirm her baby’s gender. “2/2/22,” she captioned a black-and-white snapshot of herself cradling her baby’s wrist, along with a blue heart emoji, seemingly revealing that she gave birth to a...
CELEBRITIES
Thought Catalog

Here’s Every Zodiac Sign’s Horoscope For April 2022

Aries – When Mercury moves into Taurus on April 10, your thoughts will be clearer and more concise than usual. You’ll have a relatively easy time coming to decisions because your goals and intentions will be crystal clear. Then, when Taurus season starts on April 20, things are going to calm down and level out after all of the excitement of your birthday. Even though you crave adventure, you need to enjoy the time in between events. Remember, life isn’t always going to be exciting. You have to learn to enjoy the dull moments, too. After all, there is beauty in the expected.
LIFESTYLE
The Independent

9 signs the person you’re dating is right for you, according to experts

Relationships are hard work. Once you’ve moved past the initial period of infatuation – often referred to as “the honeymoon phase” – reality sinks in, and you start to get a deeper sense of who someone is and whether or not they might be right for you.But the signs can be difficult to identify, particularly if you’ve never been a long-term relationship before. How much should you be willing to sacrifice for the other person? Does it matter if your interests don’t align? And what about if you argue quite a lot?The Independent spoke to relationship experts to identify...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
NYLON

Your April 2022 Horoscope Promises A Wild Trip

In the ninth century, the Persian astronomer Abu Ma’shar wrote that the end of the world would come when the sun, moon, Mercury, Venus, Mars, Jupiter and Saturn aligned on the final degree of Pisces. Though the combination and degrees are different, a sizable five planets arrive in the sign of the fish this month. Is that it then? Is the end finally near?
LIFESTYLE
Refinery29

Your Horoscope: 27th March to 2nd April, 2022

While the internet debates whether or not Aries is truly the horniest season, the cosmos conspires with us and against us. Mercury shifts under the stars of Aries on the 27th, making bold declarations and getting a little fresh when it so chooses. Meanwhile, Venus makes a conjunction to Saturn on the 28th, the final note of Venus’s difficult journey between Mars’s driving energy and Saturn’s penchant for restraint. Saturn’s leash loosens after the conjunction, and Venus gets a taste of freedom under the stars of Aquarius, just in time for the new moon in Aries on April first. An Aries new moon buzzes with possibility and with untapped potential but it’s not without baggage. A conjunction to the asteroids Chiron and Pallas in Aries speaks to old wounds, especially wounds to one’s pride and those between close friends, which might be influencing our movements. Mercury makes a conjunction with Chiron on the second, laying the difficult cards on the table. To come to the table, to play, one must be as ready to lose as they are to win.
LIFESTYLE
StyleCaster

Capricorn, Your April 2022 Horoscope Means You’re On The Verge Of A Brilliant Idea

Click here to read the full article. This month, you’re returning to your home base and watering your roots with love! After all, your Capricorn April 2022 horoscope begins with a new moon in Aries on April 1, which will replenish your fourth house of home and family with the attention it needs. Go where your heart feels like it belongs. However, the sun joins forces with Chiron, you may find yourself feeling disconnected from that welcoming feeling. Remember—home is not necessarily a place, but a state of mind. Anywhere on Earth can feel like home if the vibes are...
LIFESTYLE
Well+Good

Here’s How Each of the Zodiac Signs Fights and Then Resolves Conflict

Whether it's in your personal, professional, or romantic life, conflict is pretty much inevitable. And because a person's astrological sign can be telling about their personality traits, learning how the zodiac signs fight can help inform a solid strategy for resolving any conflicts that present. According to astrologers, checking out...
LIFESTYLE
Elite Daily

This Week Will Be Intense, But These 3 Zodiac Signs Are Thriving Anyway

Aries season in session and this cardinal fire sign is showing you that fear is no match for your bravery. If you set your mind to something, nothing in the world can hold you back from it, especially if you welcome challenges with open arms. If you’re one of the zodiac signs who will have the best week of March 28, 2022 — Aries, Leo, and Sagittarius — you’re achieving incredible things right now, so embrace every step of the journey.
LIFESTYLE
StyleCaster

StyleCaster

45K+
Followers
3K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

STYLECASTER’s mantra is ‘style to the people’— and our mission is to be an accessible, inclusive, ahead-of-the-trend destination for the millennial woman who wants to live with style and substance. Our fashion, beauty and entertainment coverage is informative, inspiring and visually immersive; aspirational yet attainable. From hair styling hacks and pro skincare tips to shoppable street-style galleries and in-depth profiles on celebrities and influencers, STYLECASTER stories are smart, sophisticated and urbane — just like the women we serve.

 https://stylecaster.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy