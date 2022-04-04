Special Weather Statement issued for Haskell by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-05 06:58:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-05 08:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1100 AM CDT for central and east central Mississippi. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Clarke; Jasper; Lauderdale; Newton The National Weather Service in Jackson has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northern Jasper County in east central Mississippi Newton County in east central Mississippi Northern Clarke County in east central Mississippi Lauderdale County in east central Mississippi * Until 830 AM CDT. * At 658 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Conehatta to near Raleigh, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Severe thunderstorms will be near Prospect and Conehatta around 705 AM CDT. Decatur and Stratton around 710 AM CDT. Little Rock around 720 AM CDT. Duffee around 725 AM CDT. Martin around 730 AM CDT. Suqualena and Nellieburg around 735 AM CDT. Meridian and Rose Hill around 740 AM CDT. Marion, Orange and Daleville around 745 AM CDT. Other locations impacted by these severe thunderstorms include Chunky, Montrose, Louin and Hickory. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

