Vote for The Jackson Sun's high school boys athlete of the week: Perfect games and homers

Vote now for The Jackson Sun's high school boys athlete of the week.

Fans may vote one time per hour. The poll ends at 11 a.m. on Thursday.

Here are this week's candidates:

Carson Plunk, Adamsville: Plunk recorded nine strikeouts in five innings pitched in the 14-0 no-hitter win over Madison. He also went 2-3 with an RBI.

William Heath, Adamsville: Heath went 3-3 with a home run, four RBIs and a run scored in the 11-1 win over Huntingdon.

Jett McAlister, Peabody: McAlister recorded a double, a three-run home run and four RBIs in the 10-4 win over Middleton.

Ryan Hutchison, USJ: Hutchison had the game-winning goal in the 1-0 win over Arlington.

Jack Young, Madison: Young had a hat trick in the 7-0 win over TCA.

Griffin Graves, TCA: Graves had 15 strikeouts and allowed just four hits in the 3-0 win over USJ.

Mason Johns, Westview: Johns hit a walk-off single in the 2-1 win over Union City.

Will Douglas, Camden: Douglas won the 800 meter race at USJ Meet # 2 with a time of 2:04.75. He also won the 1600 with a time of 4:27.74.

Karson McGee, Jackson Christian: McGee won the discus at USJ Meet # 2 with a mark of 149-1. He also finished second at USJ Meet # 2 with a mark of 44-11.50.

Josh Jones, USJ: Jones won the shot put at USJ Meet # 2 with a mark of 46-0.

Jake Wilson, TCA: Wilson recorded 20 strikeouts and allowed five hits and three earned runs in the 5-4 win over USJ

