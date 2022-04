At the Shenandoah County School Board meeting on Thursday, Superintendent Melody Sheppard proposed reorganizing classes at the county’s southern campus in Quicksburg. She suggested moving the fifth grade from North Fork Middle School to Honey Run Elementary School and the eighth grade from Mountain View High School to North Fork. This, she said, would allow for more space at the high school for Massanutten Regional Governor’s School students, who are currently housed at Triplett Tech, and allow for expanded options at the tech school.

QUICKSBURG, VA ・ 17 DAYS AGO