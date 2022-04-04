Abandoned puppy finds forever home

Rarely does a story involving bigotry and animal cruelty have a happy ending, but the tale of Fezco the dog, which emerged from a North Carolina shelter this week, fits the bill. Turns out Fezco was abandoned at Stanly County Animal Protective Services by his previous owners because they believed...
Eric–the Dutch herder–is approximately three years old and has spent almost all his life in the RSPCA’s animal shelter. He, along with his mother and seven siblings, was rescued by the centre in October 2019. Since then, he has seen all of his family go off to their new homes as he still waits to find his.
Juniper would pair best with an adults-only foster family who has experience with large dogs and has time to do obedience training. When it comes to siblings, Juniper would do well with another calm and friendly dog.
Jake is a 9-year-old German shepherd and the longest staying member of the RSPCA’S Southridge Animal Centre. He arrived at the centre in November 2020 when his previous owner couldn’t take care of him as per his needs. It has been more than 500 days now that this senior dog has been looking for a forever home.
Kefir, a cat of the Maine Coon breed, is so huge that people think he is a dog at first sight. “It’s funny how others react when they see the cat because it is huge. Many people think that it’s a dog at first.”, said his owner.
The animal shelter said the dog was abandoned by his owners after they described him as being “gay”. His owners left the pooch at the rehoming shelter after he reportedly ‘humped’ another male dog. The dog is described as weighing around 50 pounds or 23 kg and likes being around people. The animal shelter posted on Facebook Tuesday that the lovely dog had found new family to love him for who he is.
Twenty-one rescue dogs are on their way to getting the happy homes they deserve after a traumatic start to life. According to a press release from Lady Freethinker, the animal rescue nonprofit helped coordinate a rescue flight with the World of Angels Foundation from China to Vancouver, Canada, for the 21 canines. Rescuers saved the dogs from dangerous situations across China, including the dog meat trade and puppy mills, reports Lady Freethinker.
A woman was “coincidentally” arrested on National Puppy Day, March 23, nearly a month after a 12-week-old puppy was found abandoned in a crate on the side of the road, police in Massachusetts say. Now, Axel the chihuahua is “doing fantastic” and is up for adoption at a...
The Carleton, Michigan Police Department needs your help identifying the members of the Iron Coffins motorcycle club who beat up a man at Wolf's Den Bar so badly that he needed 28 staples in his head and is suffering from seizures. The Carleton Police Department sent out a press release...
Animal shelters have been flooded with returned pets as Australia emerges from Covid lockdowns, with many refusing to accept any more. There was a surge in puppies and kittens bought or adopted during the past two years as Australians looked for companionship while stuck at home. But that is now...
In a survey from the Humane Society of the United States, domestic violence victims reported that their abuser would often target pets in the household with their anger as well. Another study found that in about 88% of households that were under supervision for physical abuse against children, pets were being abused there as too.
While she was a college student, Lauren Radke started a part-time job walking dogs so she could make some extra cash while having a flexible schedule. Plus, she missed her dogs. “It was also a really good way to get around the city and just be able to get a...
A Kansas family on vacation got quite the surprise when their security camera alerted them that their pet dog was at the front door. Dexter was supposed to be at doggy daycare, but escaped and managed to run all the way home. The pup's owners, Jeremy and Sarah Henson, were...
Elmo is an older pup looking for a chill forever home that enjoys going for walks. His foster home say he is an easy, low maintenance, and sweet dog. He does well on a leash, figured out the doggy door, and comfortably hangs out with his foster fursiblings. He's not very playful so he'd likely prefer a dog friend that keeps to themself and isn't in his face annoying him all day. Elmo loves to cuddle and be near people. (11 years old, Lab mix)
A dog owner reportedly confronted a bobcat and saved her beloved chihuahua in Barre, Vermont, on Thursday morning. Christina LaRock told NECN that she was out for a walk with her dog Tiny when the bobcat attack occurred. "The cat came around the corner and just latched onto him," she...
