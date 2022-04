From time to time wild animals that are housed at zoos around the nation do escape and that's exactly what happed to flamingo 492 from a Wichita, Kansas zoo. Seventeen years ago during a storm at the Sedgwick County Zoo in Wichita, Kansas a couple of flamingos escaped from the zoo according to ABC 13. Ever since one of them has been flying around the country making appearances here and there. Flamingo 492, as it is known because of the leg band around its leg, was spotted on March 10th in Port Lavaca, Texas by an environmental activist.

WICHITA, KS ・ 4 DAYS AGO