Twins celebrate 96th birthday together after 2 years apart

What do you wish you knew about your partner before having kids? It’s a good question to ask, especially if you’re just starting to build your family. Posed to those who are knee-deep in parenting, the question reveals insight into areas of contention that might’ve been avoided if conversations were had earlier. And, as it’s easy to assume you know everything about your partner, the question also helps further shade them in. Understanding their thoughts about, say, discipline, family boundaries, and how their specific strengths and weaknesses dovetail with yours might not seem like things Present You need to know. But Future You, who has a couple of kids and loads more experience? He’ll damn well appreciate it.

RELATIONSHIPS ・ 15 HOURS AGO