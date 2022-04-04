Twins celebrate 96th birthday together after 2 years apart
By LATRICE WILLIAMS, The Shelby Star
kentuckytoday.com
1 day ago
SHELBY, N.C. (AP) — When Adene Hicks and her twin sister, Christine Benjamin, were youngsters, they went to the movies one night and came up with an idea to prank their dates. The sisters were going to play a game of switcheroo. The guys were two steps ahead...
Minnie Singletary is a sharp, vivacious individual who has proven that age is just a number. With her sparkly jewelry, polished nails, color-coordinated outfits and big flowers in her hair, she is just as spunky as ever after 100 years of life. Singletary reached her milestone birthday on March 15....
Sarah Palin has become a grandmother for the eighth time after her daughter Willow welcomed her third child, a baby boy named Pace Banner. The 58-year-old former governor of Alaska shared the family's joyful news on Instagram, where she proudly posted several images of her newborn grandson, while describing him as 'heaven on earth' and the 'most beautiful addition' to their brood.
Susan Smith, one of the most notorious prisoners in South Carolina‘s penal system following her highly-publicized conviction for drowning her two young sons in 1994, has been sending romantic letters to her boyfriend from the prison where she is serving a life sentence. Smith, 50, has started a long-distance...
A North Carolina woman who was 39 weeks pregnant found herself in the kind of position no new mom in labour wants to be in: on the outside looking in at a hospital, who kept denying her entry because they believed her not to be hours from giving birth.Lauren Banks, despite her best efforts, ended up delivering her child between pumps four and five in the front seat of her Yukon XL at a gas station on her way back to Carolina East Medical Center, a hospital that her husband, Steve Banks, says had denied them admittance “a couple of...
The recent murder of a Maryland rapper proved to be quite hard on his family, but they made sure that his final performance was an everlasting one by erecting his dead body up at a nightclub and hosting a funeral service so that all his loyal loved ones could pay their final respects face-to-face.
A video surfaced over the weekend of what appears to be a very dangerous joke taking place at the McDonald's in Scott. Reddit user ILoveYou_HaveAHug posted the video with the title "Rolled up on this. Good times Scott, LA. Go Rams!", the last part in reference to the Acadiana High School shirt one of the boys is wearing.
The image of a mother and a daughter walking up to the stage at Sakarya University in Turkey is going viral online. When Berru Merve Kul, a visually impaired 22-year-old woman, walked onto the stage during the graduation ceremony, the staff at the university also invited her mother, Havva. They felt she deserved to be up there as well, after reading her daughter's lecture notes to her during her four-year course in law and helping her with homework as well, reported BBC News. The university didn't have the resources or the infrastructure to help visually impaired students. Havva wanted her daughter to graduate and knew she had to personally be there by her side every day to help her.
Agriculture. Commerce. Transportation. Faith. Education. Self-sufficiency. Love Thy Neighbor. These traits all describe the small farming community of Philadelphia. This year, the town celebrates the bicentennial of its founding. The land south of the Tennessee and Little Tennessee rivers was originally Cherokee territory. The Calhoun Treaty and the Hiwassee Purchase of 1819 opened the area to white settlement.
ATLANTA — In the days, weeks and months after the deadly spa shootings, metro Atlanta saw vigils, rallies and gatherings. The community showed support for one another after the tragedy. Wednesday marks one year since eight people were killed, including several women of Asian descent. Local, county and state...
What do you wish you knew about your partner before having kids? It’s a good question to ask, especially if you’re just starting to build your family. Posed to those who are knee-deep in parenting, the question reveals insight into areas of contention that might’ve been avoided if conversations were had earlier. And, as it’s easy to assume you know everything about your partner, the question also helps further shade them in. Understanding their thoughts about, say, discipline, family boundaries, and how their specific strengths and weaknesses dovetail with yours might not seem like things Present You need to know. But Future You, who has a couple of kids and loads more experience? He’ll damn well appreciate it.
Some of the most notorious and dangerous criminals in American history were first encountered right here in Alabama. YOU WILL NOT BELIEVE ONE FAMOUS CULT LEADER/CRIMINAL TAUGHT AT THE UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA!. This is fascinating, for those of us that have lived here for many years and had no idea...
Little House on the Prairie boasted as wide a cast of child actors as adult stars. One of the former group was Wendi Lou Lee who, with her twin sister Brenda, played baby Grace Ingalls in her younger years. She has recently added her voice to the testimonies about working with Michael Landon and shared the important role faith has played in her life – especially after a dire health battle.
Comments / 0