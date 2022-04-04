Joel Embiid, Sixers react to grinding out big road win over Cavaliers

Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

The Philadelphia 76ers had to grind out a road win over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday as things did not go as easy as they did in their previous win on Saturday. After scoring 144 points on Saturday, they had a tough time getting into any offense on Sunday.

The Sixers could not buy a basket as they shot just 5-for-19 in the first quarter and only 30.8% in the first half as they found themselves trailing the Cavs by 12 in the early going.

Philadelphia was much better in the third quarter when they outscored Cleveland 32-25 and they shot 55.8% in the third and 5-for-6 from deep. It was an effort they really needed, and led by Joel Embiid with 44 points, the Sixers clinched a playoff spot in the process.

Joel Embiid on his big game

“Just letting the game come to me. I started off very slow in that first quarter, missed a couple easy shots, especially offensively. Defensively, I gave up a few offensive rebounds. I was talking to coach and it’s all about letting the game come to me and it gets easier from there. Obviously, my teammates have a lot of trust in me to keep feeding me and believing in me, so that’s why I believe that it just gets easier when I don’t force anything.”

James Harden on the team's fight

“There’s gonna be games like that in the postseason. That’s what we’re preparing for and, obviously, making shots is a bonus, but I think for us, it’s finding ways when we’re not making shots, locking in defensively, getting stops when we need to. I think we did a good job for the most part in that fourth quarter of locking down and getting stops when we needed to, but that’s key right there just a detail, and making sure that when it’s time to get a stop, we can get a stop and then, on the other hand, trying to execute every possession, time in and time out whatever we running, everybody’s on the same page, and we get the shot that we want every time and I think we did that tonight.”

Doc Rivers on Embiid's big night

“He was dominant. Where he was dominant is defensively. Five blocked shots tonight and they were big ones. So again, the defensive part of Joel needs to be talked about more, be what he was dominant on the defensive end. He had a game, it’s funny, he had 44, I bet he’ll tell you he missed, I mean, he missed probably five or six point-blank shots that he never misses. Sometimes your offense doesn’t go the way you want to go and you just got to hang in there. He did that. The whole team did.”

Rivers on the team's fight in the second half

“We got great shots in the first half, but nothing was falling. I said ‘Guys, this is the game of basketball’. Yesterday (Saturday), we couldn’t miss and tonight (Sunday), we can’t make, but you still have to find a way to win the game and I thought we just hung in there. The fact that we were only down what we were down at halftime is a miracle, but we got guys who get fouled. They drive, they attack, and they get fouled. So that kept us in the game.”