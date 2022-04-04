ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CHRISTOPHER STEVENS reviews the weekend's TV: Musical spectacular hits the high notes despite the wobbly vocals

By Christopher Stevens
 3 days ago

All Star Musicals

A little more kindness, a little less judging — that was the slogan on EastEnders actress Jacqueline Jossa’s T-shirt as she rehearsed her big number from the Disney movie Frozen.

Those words sum up the gentler, more inclusive spirit of post-pandemic Britain. But they might pose a problem for talent shows.

The judges on All Star Musicals (ITV) solved it by heaping nothing but praise on the six celebs belting out West End hits.

Elaine Paige, Samantha Barks and Trevor Dion Nicholas didn’t have a bad word for anyone. The nervous novices couldn’t have had an easier ride if their own mums had been dishing out the comments.

Wobbly vocals, strangled high notes and forgotten verses were all brushed aside. But without the nastiness of a Simon Cowell or the tart asides of a Craig Revel Horwood, a talent contest lacks tension. If no one can fail, it doesn’t matter who wins.

Weatherman Alex Beresford from Good Morning Britain was awarded first prize, for gabbling his way through the wordy verses of My Shot, from rap musical Hamilton.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fKBDk_0eyTOliJ00
Weatherman Alex Beresford from Good Morning Britain was awarded first prize, for gabbling his way through the wordy verses of My Shot, from rap musical Hamilton (pictured)

In truth, the song sounded like it was pitched too high for his register. I didn’t know that was even possible in rap. Alex merited his plaudits, for memorising all 1,100 words — a lyric so long it would fill a page of this paper.

But the others were just as deserving. Coronation Street’s Lisa George showed the advantage of stage training, with a tear-jerking solo performance of Maybe This Time from Cabaret. The song was well chosen — ‘I always wanted to do musical theatre,’ she said, ‘and it never happened.’

Colin Salmon had a rollicking time as evil Thenardier from Les Misérables, with tufts of hair stuck all over his face. He’s a croaker, not a singer, but with so much personality he can deafen them in the back row. I’d love to see him play Bill Sikes in Oliver!.

Rehearsal footage was edited so we couldn’t tell how the celebs sounded until they performed. Jacqueline Jossa got better as she got louder, Michaela Strachan proved a nimble dancer and England rugby player Danny Care revealed a surprisingly light voice for such a big man.

As a one-off spectacular, a compilation of highlights from favourite shows, All Star Musicals is undemanding entertainment — a glass of prosecco that’s all froth and bubbles.

Without more substance, though, it could never be a series. One is smashing but any more than that would just give you hiccups.

If he had not been the greatest boxer of all time and perhaps the single most influential celebrity of the 20th century, the man who first achieved global fame as Cassius Clay might have been a terrific musical star.

He could dance — or ‘float like a butterfly’ as he’d say — and he certainly had the ego for it.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26w944_0eyTOliJ00
Trevor Berbick, left, and Muhammad Ali, right, fight in a heavyweight match 11 December 1981 at the Queen Elizabeth Sports Centre in Nassau, Commonwealth of the Bahamas. BBC2's eight-part documentary by Ken Burns begins with his 20th birthday and life before superstardom

His story is told in Muhammad Ali (BBC2), an eight-part documentary by Ken Burns. The first part took us only to his 20th birthday, and barely touched on his superstardom after he changed his name to Ali.

Determined to convey his achievements as an athlete, as well as to depict him as a force for social change, the narrative sometimes became a list of bouts, an inventory of forgotten opponents whose only historical importance was that they once lost a fight to young Clay.

But in every snatch of newsreel, his raw charisma was mesmerising. Everything he did — even wearing a parachute on the plane to his Olympic trials because he was afraid of flying — was both entertaining and breathtaking. What a giant.

