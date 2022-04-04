ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Obama Portraits Tour is now open at Museum of Fine Arts Houston

HOUSTON — The Obamas are in town, in a way. Their portraits made by the National Portrait Gallery are at the Museum of Fine Arts Houston. Houston is one of the few cities where they will be displayed as part of their tour. On Sunday, they had a...

