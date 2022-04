A Texas man who flew with friends on a private jet to Washington and breached the Capitol on Jan. 6 has pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor. Jason Lee Hyland, who has been previously reported as a real estate agent but said in court Monday that he works in construction, admitted Monday that he hopped on a private plane from Texas to D.C. on Jan. 5 with a group of friends. The next day, as planned, the group attended Donald Trump’s so-called “Stop the Steal” rally, and initially joined the group of Trump supporters walking down Pennsylvania Avenue toward the Capitol building.

TEXAS STATE ・ 7 DAYS AGO