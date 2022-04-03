ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Doc Rivers, Sixers discuss clinching a playoff spot in win over Cavs

By Ky Carlin
 1 day ago
Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

The Philadelphia 76ers handled their business on Sunday night, grinding out a 112-108 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers on the road. It wasn’t the prettiest win: They shot 5-for-19 in the first quarter and 30.8% in the half, but they had a better second half.

The win clinched a playoff spot for the Sixers for the fifth consecutive season. It is the longest playoff streak for Philadelphia since 1998-2003 when they also made the playoffs five times in a row.

Just making the playoffs is not enough for this team, however. It has its eyes on a much bigger prize.

“I am happy, but that’s the assumption, but you got to do these steps to get to where you want to go,” said coach Doc Rivers. “The first step is getting in; we’re in. The second step is whoever we play and being ready for that.”

Joel Embiid led the Sixers with 44 points, 17 rebounds and five blocks. However, in Embiid’s eyes, he wants something much bigger than another playoff appearance.

“It’s cool,” said Embiid. “I’m sure a lot of people probably take it for granted, but it’s also you know, what we say what we want to accomplish so compared to that goal, which is to win a championship, you might sound like this is really nothing compared to the goal of actually because, if you go out before the season and you say that, even with everything that we had going on, I still believe in myself and I believe in my teammates that we could still win.”

Embiid is happy to reach the playoffs for the fifth straight season.

“When you go out before the season and you basically say that the goal is to win a championship, that’s what people look at, but it’s great,” he added. “Like I always say, it’s a blessing to be part of the playoffs once again.”

