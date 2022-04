WWE NXT Stand & Deliver got things started early on WrestleMania weekend, as the first match of the day was for the Women's Tag Team Championships. The recently reunited Raquel Gonzalez and Dakota Kai took on Toxic Attraction's Jacy Jayne and Gigi Dolin for the Tag Team Titles, and there's a lot of baggage between these two teams. Gonzalez and Kai both have issues with Toxic Attraction, and they also wanted to regain the Titles they so quickly lost after they won them the first time around. With a little assist from Wendy Choo along the way, Gonzalez and Kai were able to emerge victorious, and they are your new Women's Tag Team Champions!

