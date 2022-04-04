ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

Arrest made in connection with Sacramento mass shooting

By ADAM BEAM and KATHLEEN RONAYNE
SFGate
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleSACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Sacramento police arrested a man Monday connected to the shooting that killed six people and wounded a dozen others in the heart of California’s capital as multiple shooters fired more than 100 rapid-fire rounds and people ran for their lives. Police said they...

www.sfgate.com

