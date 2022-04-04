ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Jon Batiste and Silk Sonic take home major prizes at 2022 Grammys

By Anastasia Tsioulcas
wkyufm.org
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAt the 64th Grammy Awards, which took place Sunday in Las Vegas, the major prizes were spread among a number of winners, including Jon Batiste, Silk Sonic and Olivia Rodrigo. By the numbers, the night's biggest winner was Jon Batiste, who took home the majority of his five awards in what...

www.wkyufm.org

