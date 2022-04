We are SO happy to report our dear friends at Extra Special Teas are ready to serve their loyal and true customers as they will present a grand opening of their new location at 226 Pleasant Street in Housatonic. They are now occupying the area which was the long time home of Housie Market which closed it's doors a few years ago. Now you'll have not one, but TWO options to enjoy their delectable beverages but you will have to wait until next month to do so. Until then, they continue to serve loyal customers at their Elm Street location in Great Barrington.

GREAT BARRINGTON, MA ・ 17 DAYS AGO