ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fitness

Apple adds workouts for new parents to Fitness+

By C. Low
Engadget
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleApple continues to expand its Fitness+ workout video service with more content catering to people with different needs and lifestyles. Today, the company is adding seven ten-minute videos for new parents, in a series called "Get back to fitness after having a baby."...

www.engadget.com

Comments / 0

Related
SELF

A 5-Minute Arms Workout That'll Light Up Your Biceps and Triceps

With everything on your to-do list, adding exercise to your already busy schedule might feel nearly impossible. That’s where this 5-minute arms workout comes in handy!. There are tons of reasons to give your arms some exercise attention, even if you just have a few minutes available to do so. For one, strong arms help you perform everyday movements more easily. Whether you’re holding static positions like carrying a baby—which works your biceps (the muscles in the front of your upper arm)—or performing movements like pushing open a heavy door (which use your triceps, or the muscles in the back of your upper arm), your arm muscles are working on a day-to-day basis, ACE-certified personal trainer Sivan Fagan, CPT, owner of Strong With Sivan, tells SELF. They do this through flexion at your elbow (say, when you raise a fork to your mouth while eating or do a biceps curl during your workout) or through extension (like when you reach down to tie your shoelaces or perform a triceps kickback).
WORKOUTS
womenfitness.net

Mippo Workout Tops for Women Loose Fit Athletic Yoga Shirts High Neck

We are committed to style design and fabric development, constantly pursuing new knowledge and innovation, and aimed at provide a comfortable, fashion, awesome sports feel. By providing affordable and high-quality workout clothes, more people can be exposed to the clothing culture and lifestyle combining comfy, fashion and sports.
YOGA
makeuseof.com

The 7 Best Galaxy Watch Workout Apps

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 is one of the best smartwatches on the market. Compared to previous generations, this Galaxy Watch features more accurate sensors, a better screen, and above all, comprehensive app support for dedicated fitness users. If you want granular tracking of each and every workout to know...
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health Care#Apple Watch#Gozo
Apple Insider

Apple adds 123 new emoji in iOS 15.4 update

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Part of the Monday update to iOS 15.4, iPadOS 15.4, and Apple's other operating system updates, the influx of emoji consists of a total of 123 new designs. Of that group, the list includes all 112 that were approved for inclusion in Emoji 14.0 by the Unicode Consortiumin September.
CELL PHONES
TODAY.com

This 10-minute ab workout is brutal — but I saw results in just 1 week

I’m suspicious of any workout that promises to deliver results in a short amount of time. I’ve never been one of those people who could hit the gym hard for a week and see a change in my body. Any results I’ve seen were usually hard-fought by staying consistent with workouts, eating healthy meals, staying hydrated and getting enough sleep.
WORKOUTS
PC Magazine

Instagram Adds New Parental Supervision Tools and Resources

Instagram invites parents and guardians to be more involved in their teens' online experiences through Family Center—a new hub for supervision tools and communication resources. Available now in the US (and rolling out globally soon), Instagram's first set of supervision tools allow parents and guardians to view and set...
INTERNET
KELOLAND TV

Switch up your fitness routine with a kettlebell workout

New exercise equipment can add some excitement to your fitness routine, or even help motivate you to start your fitness journey. Kettlebells, which look a lot like cannonballs with handles, have become a popular strength training alternative to traditional barbells, dumbbells, and resistance machines. Corey Vasquez is the owner of Coast 2 Coast Athletic Club. He stopped by the studio with some kettlebells to share some exercises that we can add to our workout routine to change things up. And the best part? He says we can get a full body workout by just using these.
WORKOUTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fitness
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
womenfitness.net

Women’s Workout Racerback Tank Tops Loose Fit Sleeveless Athletic

MATERIAL: Breathable, elastic, wrinkle-resistant, wear-resistant, lightweight, skin-friendly fabric provide extra comfort. Wicks moisture, dries fast. Machine washable. DESIGN: Loose fit, scoop neck, racerback workout tank tops cut for full range of movement. Rounded hem falls below the hips for better coverage. DETAILS: Flat lock seams to reduce chafe. No annoying...
WORKOUTS
Fstoppers

The New Standard: Apple Displays

With the release of Apple’s new Studio Display, the new creative standard may be here. Are the specs and price good enough?. It’s no secret that Apple’s Cinema and Thunderbolt displays have been missed. In some cases, they are still a staple across offices and studios. The 2011 Thunderbolt display was never replaced through the 2010s – by Apple or otherwise. By now, brands are refusing to show their product on any other display.
ELECTRONICS
Muscle And Fitness

Gear Up for Springtime Workouts with These Fitness Essentials

SPORT MINERAL SUNSCREEN – BADGER BALM. BORN PRIMITIVE MEN’S VIBE SHORT WITH BUILT-IN COMPRESSION. From squats to swimming, Born Primitive’s 2 in 1, built-in compression shorts are engendered for any workout, at any time. The lightweight, quick-dry, 4-way stretch allows for an excellent range of motion while wicking sweat. Designed for those looking to always be ready when a workout calls.
WORKOUTS
torquenews.com

Add new comment

Mercedes Has Unveiled New EQS SUV Interior and Tesla Owners Want Features. Mercedes-Benz has unveiled the all-electric EQS SUV interior. Full unveil will take place on April 19th. Now the Tesla owners see it and want some of the features. Tesla blogger Sawyer Merrit shared the news about Mercedes EQS...
CARS
Engadget

TikTok users will soon have an easier way to add popular GIFs

Users will soon have even more ways to make their videos stand out from the crowd. The service has the TikTok Library, which will grant creators access to more entertainment-based content. You'll be able to find GIFs, clips from your favorite TV shows, memes and other content, which you can slot into your TikToks.
TV SHOWS
PopSugar

You Can Do This Whole 10-Minute Chest-and-Triceps Workout Lying Down

You don't need giant weights, a room full of equipment, or a ton of time to log a quality strength workout. This 10-minute chest-and-triceps workout from NASM-certified personal trainer and Sweat trainer Kelsey Wells is proof. The workout is inspired by her new four-week program, Redefine Fitness: Strength & Mindfulness, which (you guessed it!) blends mindfulness with strength training and is now available in the Sweat app ($20 per month, or $120 per year).
WORKOUTS
Engadget

The first episode of 'Halo' is free to watch on YouTube for one week

You don't have to start a Paramount+ trial just to figure out whether or not the Halo TV series is worth your time. The streaming service has made the first episode of the game-inspired show free to watch on YouTube for a week starting March 31st (sorry!). The freebie is only viewable in the US, but it's worth a look if you want to see Hollywood's take on Master Chief and the Covenant.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
FitnessVolt.com

Serratus Anterior Exercises for Bodybuilders

Most bodybuilders and exercisers have a basic knowledge of anatomy. They know their gluteus maximus from their biceps, which exercises target what muscles, and even dedicate entire training sessions to just a couple of muscle groups. However, with over 600 muscles in the human body, there are some muscles that...
WORKOUTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy