Rams, Vecchio shut out Cougars

STATE COLLEGE — Two rivals met on the softball diamond when the young Mifflin County traveled to State College to battle the Little Lions. It was a close game from beginning to end. However, early miscues proved to be the Achilles’ heel for the Huskies as State College made...
The Roundball Classic basketball games return this year, and a number of local players made the all-star rosters. Nine all-senior games will be played May 19-21 at Geneva College in Beaver Falls. Norwin’s Lance Maha will coach the 6A Silver boys team. Area boys selected include Nick Crum and...
15 Shippensburg University athletes was sent to the Millersville Metrics Saturday. The men’s track & field team did very well, recording solid times and marks in distance events and throws in action at the Biemesderfer. : Ship U: Great Track Performances at William & Mary. What Happened. The Raiders...
There’s a change at the top of the Western PA Volleyball Coaches Association’s WPIAL Class 2A rankings released Monday morning. Our Lady of the Sacred Heart ascends to the top spot in the coaches’ vote from its No. 2 position in last week’s poll. It won...
Comments / 0