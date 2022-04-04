ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
St. Vincent scores third GRAMMY at 2022 awards ceremony

By Joe Cingrana
 1 day ago

Congratulations are in order for Ms. Annie Clark , otherwise known as St. Vincent , after scoring the award for Best Alternative Album at the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards on April 3.

With the Best Alternative Album win this year for 2021's Daddy's Home , St. Vincent is now a three-time GRAMMY winner/four-time nominee, after previously taking home the trophies for Best Alternative Album for her eponymous 2014 album, and Best Rock Song for her track “MASSEDUCTION" in 2017.

One of our greatest female guitarists of all time , Clark has had fans enthralled since getting her start working with Tim DeLaughter ’s The Polyphonic Spree and as a member of Sufjan Stevens ’ touring band. Clark broke out on her own in 2006, dropping her solo debut the following year and a number of subsequent fan-favorite albums thereafter. St. Vincent then broke the mold with her David Byrne collaboration, Love This Giant , in 2012, and has continued with a steady output ever since. St. Vincent's sixth album, Daddy's Home , was released in 2021.

