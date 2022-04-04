St. Vincent scores third GRAMMY at 2022 awards ceremony

Congratulations are in order for Ms. Annie Clark , otherwise known as St. Vincent , after scoring the award for Best Alternative Album at the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards on April 3.

Listen to your favorite music now -- curated for fans, by fans -- on Audacy ’s Indie Vibes , and more!

With the Best Alternative Album win this year for 2021's Daddy's Home , St. Vincent is now a three-time GRAMMY winner/four-time nominee, after previously taking home the trophies for Best Alternative Album for her eponymous 2014 album, and Best Rock Song for her track “MASSEDUCTION" in 2017.

One of our greatest female guitarists of all time , Clark has had fans enthralled since getting her start working with Tim DeLaughter ’s The Polyphonic Spree and as a member of Sufjan Stevens ’ touring band. Clark broke out on her own in 2006, dropping her solo debut the following year and a number of subsequent fan-favorite albums thereafter. St. Vincent then broke the mold with her David Byrne collaboration, Love This Giant , in 2012, and has continued with a steady output ever since. St. Vincent's sixth album, Daddy's Home , was released in 2021.

Listen to more of your favorite music on Audacy's all-new '80s Underground , New Wave Mix Tape , '90s and Chill , IndustriALT , and ALT Roots stations -- plus check out our talent-hosted Kevan Kenney's Music Discovery , Megan Holiday's My So Called '90s Playlist , and Scott Lowe on the Go's Post Modern Music Box !

LISTEN on the Audacy App

Sign Up and Follow Audacy

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram