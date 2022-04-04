ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jon Batiste threw the biggest party and took home the biggest honor at the 2022 GRAMMYs

By Maia Kedem
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DTN5B_0eyTNHSq00

Jon Batiste (aka the most nominated person at the 2022 GRAMMYs) just threw the biggest party on stage during this year’s ceremony.

Letting “Freedom” ring with his joyful, dazzling, dance-filled performance, Batiste began seated with a powerful display on a grand piano while wearing a black cape, before ditching the robe to reveal a shiny silver suit to meet his bevy of backup dancers at the center of the colorful stage.

Gleefully singing, and moving his body with spastic swag, Jon captured the audience throughout. Eventually, Batiste’s onstage dance party spilled out into the audience, ending with him jumping on Billie Eilish ’s assigned table. Urging all watching there and at home to “be yourself,” Batiste finished out the song by literally dropping the mic, to receive one of the biggest applauses of the evening.

Entering the evening with 11 nominations, Batiste secured himself a total of 5 trophies — Best Music Video for “Freedom,” Best American Roots Performance and Best American Roots Song for “Cry,” and Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media , for his Oscar-winning work on Soul. And drum roll please, the biggest award of the night… Album of the Year for We Are.

Beating out Kanye West , Billie Eilish, Taylor Swift , Olivia Rodrigo , Lil Nas X , Doja Cat , Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga , H.E.R ., and Justin Bieber for the win, Batiste humbly accepted his award with much gratitude and positivity.

