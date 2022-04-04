Doja Cat almost missed her GRAMMY Award because of a trip to the bathroom

Congrats to Doja Cat ! She made it just in time to accept the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance GRAMMY along with SZA . Right before the award was announced, Doja took a bathroom break but managed to rush to the stage for the big moment.

SZA actually made her way to the stage first on crutches. Moments later, Doja Cat joined SZA on stage “I have never taken such a fast p*** in my whole life,” Doja announced to the audience, while catching her breath and adjusting her dress. The acceptance speech went from humorous to emotional when Doja began to tear up. “I like to downplay s***. But this? It’s a big deal,” Doja continued.

Doja also showed love to her “Kiss Me More” collaborator. “SZA, you are everything to me, you are incredible, you are the epitome of talent, you’re a lyricist, you’re everything,” she said as she turned to SZA. This year, Doja was nominated for eight GRAMMYs in total.

