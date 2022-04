AUGUSTA, Ga. — (AP) — Rory McIlroy was sounding like an old man. He reminisced about his first Masters — just 13 years ago — like it was ancient history. He conceded that golf is no longer the be-all and end-all in his life. His voice rose with excitement as he talked of playing in the par-3 contest with young daughter Poppy in tow.

GOLF ・ 17 MINUTES AGO