Oklahoma City, OK

House Fire In NE OKC Near Body Found Sunday Morning

By News 9
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City
 1 day ago
Authorities are investigating on Sunday after a house fire started just steps away from where a man was found murdered.

This scene takes us to a home near Northeast 21st and Lottie.

Police say a man was found unconscious in the street Sunday morning he was pronounced dead soon after from homicidal injuries.

Firefighters responded to smoke coming from the home around 5:30 p.m. on Sunday.

The fire was quickly put out.

Police and fire do not believe the cases are related.

News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

Oklahoma City, OK
