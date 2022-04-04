House Fire In NE OKC Near Body Found Sunday Morning

Authorities are investigating on Sunday after a house fire started just steps away from where a man was found murdered.

This scene takes us to a home near Northeast 21st and Lottie.

Police say a man was found unconscious in the street Sunday morning he was pronounced dead soon after from homicidal injuries.

Firefighters responded to smoke coming from the home around 5:30 p.m. on Sunday.

The fire was quickly put out.

Police and fire do not believe the cases are related.