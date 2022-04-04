ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Recreational marijuana still isn’t legal in Virginia and medical patients face access challenges

By Kate Masters
Virginia Mercury
Virginia Mercury
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aPjBm_0eyTLGVh00

Workers at gLeaf Medical tend to plants in a grow room at the Richmond medical marijuana dispensary. (Ned Oliver/Virginia Mercury)

While recreational marijuana is technically legal in Virginia, the path to purchasing it in stores is still a long way off.

In February, Republicans in the House of Delegates killed legislation that would have allowed limited retail sales later this year. The state’s recreational market is scheduled to begin in 2024 , but with a long regulatory road ahead, there’s a strong likelihood that products won’t become available until months or even years later, according to JM Pedini, development director of the National Organization for the Reform Marijuana Laws, or NORML.

With recreational sales stalled for the foreseeable future, Virginia’s medical cannabis program remains the only way for most residents to legally acquire marijuana short of growing it themselves. Currently, though, there are only 46,935 registered patients in Virginia, according to data from the Board of Pharmacy — a small number compared to the state’s overall population of more than 8.6 million.

Pedini, who also serves as executive director of Virginia’s NORML chapter, said that’s largely due to barriers that still exist within the program, despite significant growth over the last three years. Unlike the early stages of the state’s gradual foray into medicinal marijuana, patients now have access to a broad array of products, from edibles to flower, rather than the low-THC oil originally offered through the program. And Virginia’s licensed processors are now able to open up to five additional retail dispensaries, gradually increasing availability.

“So, in some ways, this program is amazing,” Pedini said. In other ways, though, medical cannabis has struggled to gain greater traction in Virginia. Advocates say part of the problem has been the registration requirements for providers and particularly for patients, who frequently face a lengthy wait to legally purchase products.

“Our process is so slow — in terms of the full process to get a card, historically — that it’s been difficult,” said Del. Dawn Adams, D-Richmond, a nurse practitioner who’s also registered with the state to certify patients for medical cannabis. “People can’t just access marijuana after an appointment the way you could for any other medical product in Virginia.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XSHsU_0eyTLGVh00

Del. Dawn Adams, D-Richmond. (Photo by Ned Oliver/Virginia Mercury)

Currently, cannabis patients face a three-step process. The first is obtaining a written certification from a registered practitioner — in Virginia, a doctor, a physician assistant or a nurse practitioner — attesting they would benefit from the drug. The second is registering with the state’s Board of Pharmacy and waiting for approval.

It’s that second step that leads to the largest delays, according to both Adams and Pedini. Practitioner enrollment in the program has traditionally been slow and many major hospital systems, including Bon Secours, Sentara and UVA Health, still outright forbid their providers from offering certifications or only allow cannabis in narrow circumstances, such as clinical trials or treatment-resistant seizures. Currently, there are 703 registered practitioners out of the roughly 41,544 eligible doctors, physician assistants and nurse practitioners across the state, according to the Board of Pharmacy.

Despite the small number, Virginia’s medical cannabis program allows telehealth appointments, and many existing practitioners don’t view provider availability as a problem. Athena Baldwin, an Alexandria-based physician assistant who started her own business offering certification appointments, said she’s seen 1,400 patients across the state since her company began in July 2020. They’ve included a large segment of people from Southwest Virginia, an area historically short of many providers.

“It’s fairly accessible for any practitioner who wants to do it,” she said. Patients, on the other hand, have to create profiles and register through the Department of Health Professions’ provider licensure portal , a non-user-friendly process that many struggle to navigate, according to Pedini. The process requires a $50 fee and multiple documents , including copies of the  patient’s written certification and driver’s license.

But the real problem is the wait time, experts say. The Board of Pharmacy is “working diligently to process all completed applications within 60 business days of receipt,” according to spokesperson Diane Powers, but recently reported a backlog of 8,000 applications . Adams said most of her patients wait months for full approval, only to submit the same documentation to dispensaries as legally required .

The lengthy process has been a barrier, Pedini said, but it could change by this summer. Earlier this year, Virginia lawmakers approved Board-requested legislation that removes the patient registration requirement, allowing medical cannabis users to purchase products from dispensaries as soon as they receive a written certification from a provider. The bill is still awaiting a signature from Gov. Glenn Youngkin, but advocates say it would be a step forward for patients.

“We keep trying to make it easier and better every year, and we have seen success,” Pedini added. “No other state has gone from allowing medical cannabis for a single condition” — in Virginia’s case, drug-resistant epilepsy — “to a program that dispenses every type of product, serves any patient, without a list of conditions or age limits.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sl6us_0eyTLGVh00

Marijuana grows in Richmond at Green Leaf, a state licensed medical processor and dispensary that opened in November. (Scott Elmquist/Style Weekly)

Despite the progress, many advocates and providers say there are still limitations that hinder patient participation. There’s the procedural component, including finding a licensed practitioner, getting a written certification and finding a dispensary, which can be another challenge. Currently, there are only 11 across the state, and one of Virginia’s health service areas — a large swath of that includes Winchester and Charlottesville — doesn’t have any licensed processors, the result of an ongoing legal battle .

There’s also the price. Medical cannabis is almost never covered by insurance, and providers often charge between $100 and $150 for a written certification. Products in Virginia often cost double what they do in other markets , including Washington, D.C., which some processors have attributed to the state’s extensive regulations. A small tub of cannabis-infused salve from one Virginia processor, for example, is priced at $75 online .

More concerningly, to Adams, is the availability of products, especially in the formulations preferred by many of her patients. GLeaf Medical, for example, lists 20 different vape cartridges for sale at its location in Manchester but only a single tincture , which is often preferred by pain patients. At least currently, it’s not offering any nasal spray, a formulation that’s been used to treat patients with seizures .

“When you’re making vape cartridges that are 60, 70, 80, 90 percent THC, these are not medical products in my mind, at least for most people,” Adams said. “These are products that are for profit, and directed toward that sort of commercial market, which doesn’t exist yet.”

“We need tinctures, we need edibles, we need tablets, we need suppositories — we need products intended for medical delivery,” she added. “And we need product consistency.” Adams said one of her patients was affected when a processor changed the ratio of CBD to THC in one of the company’s tinctures, which made the treatment less effective for her.

The challenges faced by many patients underscore Virginia’s strange regulatory landscape as a state where marijuana is legalized but a recreational market still doesn’t exist. Ashley Allen, the vice president of government relations for Columbia Care — one of the state’s licensed processors — said the industry has been stymied in some ways by the lack of adult-use sales.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2u0UbV_0eyTLGVh00

Freshly harvested marijuana flowers are processed at Green Leaf Medical in Richmond. (Scott Elmquist/Style Weekly)

“We’re seeing what’s typical in many states, which is that prices at the beginning are higher because demand is pretty low,” she said. With less than 47,000 potential customers, processors are dependent on Virginia’s medical cannabis patients to sustain profits. Allen also said that if there’s a more than 10 percent variation in the composition of an existing product — a change in the terpenes between different harvests of the same plant, for example — companies are required to register it as a new item with the Board of Pharmacy.

“What you’ll see now is a lot of us have products just sitting and waiting for approval,” she said. Processors hope that consistency will improve over time, especially as production ramps up with the advent of recreational sales.

When marijuana does become widely available in Virginia, Adams said she’d like to see Virginia’s medical program become even more patient- and practitioner-focused. Both she and Baldwin expressed concern that some practitioners viewed written certifications more as a business venture than a way to support patient care.

Dr. Christopher Sendi, a psychiatrist and addiction treatment specialist in Northern Virginia, pointed out that most patients only see a doctor once a year to obtain a certification. And while some providers might recommend certain products, many patients are left on their own to decide what works best for them.

A cereal bar infused with THC purchased from a cannabis dispensary co-owned by Sen. Louise Lucas, D-Portsmouth. The store, the Cannabis Outlet, sells the products for $30. Virginia legislators are attempting to end the sale of largely untested and unregulated synthetic THC products. (Ned Oliver/Virginia Mercury)

“The product itself — we’re not saying, ‘What’s the appropriate dose, what’s the end result?’” Sendi said. “We’re basically saying, ‘Go to the dispensary and get as much as you need to make yourself feel better.’ And it’s up to the patient to figure that out.”

Virginia does require pharmacists to oversee the production and sale of cannabis, and dispensaries are required to have them on site to discuss products with patients (another mandate that adds to high costs, some processors say). There have also been efforts to improve continuity of care among medical providers. The bill that removes registration requirements for patients also prohibits them from acquiring written certifications from more than one practitioner — an effort to crack down on what Adams described as “fly-by-night” clinics for medical cards.

In the future, she’d like to see more training requirements for practitioners who offer medical cannabis certifications, as well as greater discussion on how to evaluate whether products are working for patients. But Adams said any new additions to the program should come after there’s better access to cannabis and more widespread availability.

Pedini, too, said there’s wide frustration over the state’s inability to reach an agreement on recreational sales, leaving customers vulnerable to unregulated and untested products made largely with synthetic THC .

“Once again, there was no peace in the valley on this issue in 2022,” Pedini said. “And ultimately, it’s Virginians who are left holding the bag, with no legal access outside of the medical program and a rampant illicit market that frankly preys on consumers.”

The post Recreational marijuana still isn’t legal in Virginia and medical patients face access challenges appeared first on Virginia Mercury .

Comments / 10

Katie Smith
21h ago

Patients have been figuring out what medications work for them since the beginning of time and everyone figures out how much medicine we need by the Trial by Error method. ( Doctor: " Take this and tell me how you feel" ) Trial by Error - MarijuanaOverdose includes 1.Excessive laughing 2.Munchies 3.Dry Mouth Overdose Conclusion: Non-Lethal.So the talk about which medications and at what dose should a patient have has always been up to the patient because no person can tell another person how much pain there experiencing so the patient tells the Dr. what they need and how much of what they need to help the problem. There are better things to be focused on about Marijuana Legalization

Reply
5
racist hater
22h ago

too bad citizens arnt as vocal and angry about their freedom to have weed as they are about the freedom to NOT wear a mask .

Reply
6
M Myers
19h ago

so, can we smoke it legally in Virginia, how much can you carry, how much can we personally grow, and can I buy seeds?

Reply(1)
4
If you enjoy reading articles from
Virginia Mercury
Virginia Mercury

2K+

Followers

983

Posts

408K+

Views

Follow Virginia Mercury and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
Virginia Mercury

Legislation to crack down on marijuana products, including synthetics, heads to Youngkin

The General Assembly failed at finding a path to starting recreational marijuana sales this year, but a law outlining stricter regulations for retailers selling what one lawmaker called “juiced-up” synthetic products made its way through the legislature last week with bipartisan support. The bill, which is now before Gov. Glenn Youngkin, explicitly bans sales of […] The post Legislation to crack down on marijuana products, including synthetics, heads to Youngkin appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE
Virginia Mercury

After years of failed attempts, Virginia is legalizing switchblades

Virginia’s last two governors vetoed efforts to soften the state’s longstanding ban on switchblades. But the easy-to-open knives will soon be legal after Gov. Glenn Youngkin signed a switchblade bill that passed the politically divided General Assembly with overwhelming support. Widely outlawed in the 1950s due to the perception they were the preferred weapon of […] The post After years of failed attempts, Virginia is legalizing switchblades appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE
Virginia Mercury

Easing new limits on police powers, Virginia is cracking back down on noisy cars

As someone who once lived near the Richmond Raceway, Robin Mines says she’s familiar with the sound of loud, fast cars. She didn’t expect to have to endure similar noises miles away in her current South Richmond neighborhood, where she says elderly people, children and veterans with PTSD are being rattled late at night by […] The post Easing new limits on police powers, Virginia is cracking back down on noisy cars appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
RICHMOND, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Health
Richmond, VA
Health
State
Virginia State
City
Charlottesville, VA
Richmond, VA
Government
City
Richmond, VA
Local
Virginia Government
KOAT 7

Businesses and law officials prepare for legal recreational marijuana

On April 1, you'll be able to go to dispensaries to buy recreational marijuana. Economists say this could be a massive plus for our state, but there's one major question. Can supply keep up with demand?. Dispensaries like High Desert Relief are looking forward to the legalization of recreational marijuana;...
ECONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dawn Adams
WFXR

Best counties to retire to in Virginia

(STACKER) — Buyers and sellers of real estate alike — when asked what are the three most essential considerations about a property — will nearly always reply “location, location, location.” While this answer is sometimes tongue-in-cheek, it is often quite accurate, and this reply perhaps applies to retirees more than any other demographic. Settling down […]
VIRGINIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medical Marijuana#Marijuana Plants#Marijuana Dispensaries#Gleaf Medical#Republicans#The House Of Delegates#The Board Of Pharmacy
FingerLakes1.com

Emergency SNAP benefits extended into April

About 400,00 households in Oregon will continue to get food stamps next month. State officials said recipients will get the emergency benefit until April 12. Roughly 399,000 households in Oregon are set to receive the benefit extension. The amount varies on household size, but $95 is the minimum amount. Find more information here.
OREGON STATE
WALA-TV FOX10

Governor signs permitless concealed carry bill into law

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Gov. Kay Ivey has signed the bill that eliminates the requirement of a state permit to carry a concealed handgun. She signed House Bill 272 Thursday shortly after its final passage in the Statehouse. “Unlike states who are doing everything in their power to make it...
ALABAMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Pharmaceuticals
The Independent

Alabama law could raise legal driving age just for transgender residents

Alabama trans youth are facing a pair anti-LGBTQ bills in their state that advocates say could make it effectively impossible for trans drivers under the age of 19 to receive a license.There’s been an avalanche of anti-LGBTQ legislation pushed across US states in recent months.South Dakota barred transgender girls from participating in sport. Idaho legislators might pass a bill that makes providing gender-affirming care ââpunishable by up to life in prison. In Alabama, legislators are set to vote on “Alabama Vulnerable Child Compassion and Protection Act” this month, a that the bill would outlaw doctors from offering gender-affirming care to...
POLITICS
Virginia Mercury

Virginia Mercury

2K+
Followers
983
Post
408K+
Views
ABOUT

The Virginia Mercury is an independent, nonprofit online news organization covering state government and policy. From the push to remove Confederate statues to big shifts in health care and energy policy, the Old Dominion is changing. The Mercury aims to bring a fresh perspective to coverage of the state’s biggest issues. The news outlet, which also features original and guest commentary on a range of topics, is staffed full-time by five veteran Virginia newspaper journalists. The Mercury is part of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. We retain full editorial independence and are a proud member of the Virginia Press Association.

 https://www.virginiamercury.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy