Ex-Takeda Exec Joins Nuvalent to Deliver Meaningful Medicines to Patients

Albany NY, United States: Medical coding is the transformation of healthcare procedures, medical services, equipment, and diagnosis into universal medical alphanumeric codes. A medical coder receives the report from doctors, which may include patient’s condition, diagnosis preformed, prescription, and all the procedures and tests conducted by healthcare professionals/provider on the patients, and transforms the details into a set of codes. This set of codes is mostly used for claim managements, data that are used by emergency response systems and clinical decisions support systems by emergency clinics. The primary task of a medical coder is to review clinical statements and assign standard codes using Current Procedural Terminology (CPT), International Classification of Diseases, Tenth Revision, Clinical Modification (ICD-10-CM), and Healthcare Common Procedure Coding System (HCPCS) Level II classification systems.
