Cambridge, MA

Ex-Takeda Exec Joins Nuvalent to Deliver Meaningful Medicines to Patients

biospace.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleNuvalent Board Chair Anna Protopapas/Courtesy of Nuvalent. On March 31, Cambridge, Massachusetts-based Nuvalent announced that Anna Protopapas has been appointed as chair of its Board of Directors. Protopapas brings an extensive oncology background to the table alongside her executive experience. She shared with BioSpace that she was originally led...

www.biospace.com

CBS 58

Pfizer recalls 3 blood pressure medications

(CNN) -- Pfizer has issued a recall for three high blood pressure medications, according to the company. Accuretic and two generic drugs distributed by Greenstone -- quinapril and hydrochlorothiazide tablets and quinapril HCl/hydrochlorothiazide tablets -- are subject to the recall. The medications treat hypertension, which increases the risk for potential...
INDUSTRY
biospace.com

Safety Concerns Doom Akebia's Chronic Kidney Disease Drug

Today, the FDA rejected Cambridge, Massachusetts-based Akebia Therapeutics’ New Drug Application (NDA) for vadadustat, a therapeutic for anemia due to chronic kidney disease (CKD). In its Complete Response Letter, the FDA stated that it was rejecting the application due to safety concerns. Vadadustat is an oral hypoxia-inducible factor prolyl...
CAMBRIDGE, MA
biospace.com

Jazz Doses First Patient in Broad Trial for Promising Cancer Drug

Jazz Pharmaceuticals announced that the first patient in its EMERGE-201 Phase II clinical trial has been dosed. The trial is evaluating the therapeutic zepzelca (lurbinectedin) as a monotherapy in patients with urothelial carcinoma, large cell neuroendocrine carcinoma of the lung and homologous recombination deficient (HRD) tumors. In June 2020, the...
CANCER
biospace.com

Role of Biomarker in Cancer Antibodies Immunotherapy Development

Global Breast Cancer Antibodies Biomarkers & Clinical Trials Insight 2028 Report `Highlights:. Global Breast Cancer Antibodies Market Opportunity: > USD 15 Billion. Breast Cancer Antibodies Clinical Trials Insight: > 150 Drugs In Trials. Breast Cancer Biomarkers Sourced During Clinical Trials. Breast Cancer Biomarkers Insight By Antibodies Classification. Insight On Biomarkers...
CANCER
biospace.com

Pursuit of Scientific Challenges Drives New CODA CSO Susan Catalano

CODA CSO Susan Catalano, Ph.D./courtesy of CODA Biotherapeutics. Susan Catalano, Ph.D., joined CODA Biotherapeutics as chief scientific officer after 14 years as CEO of Cognition Therapeutics, the company she founded in 2007 and took public in 2021. While still focused on neurologic diseases, her new role required switching from Alzheimer’s disease to epilepsy and pioneering a brand-new category of therapeutic: chemogenetics.
CUMBERLAND, MD
The Flint Journal

MSU College of Medicine partners with FIA, creates “The Art of Observation” workshop to aid with patient treatment

FLINT, MI -- Every patient that is being served in the healthcare field is unique with their own background, personal experiences and ideas. As society continues to evolve and change, healthcare providers are challenging themselves to find better and more insightful ways to care for the broad spectrum of patients seen in the medical field.
FLINT, MI
NBC News

Pfizer recalls some high blood pressure drugs over possible cancer risk

Pfizer, the pharmaceutical company behind one of the Covid-19 vaccines, recalled certain lots of its high blood pressure medication for containing high levels of nitrosamines, which can lead to increased cancer risk. The company announced a nationwide recall Monday and said it was pulling six lots of its Accuretic tablets.
HEALTH
biospace.com

BioSpace Movers & Shakers, April 1

It's a new month and a new chapter for several life sciences executives. Here's a look at some notable Movers & Shakers beginning April with new companies. Bluejay Diagnostics – Edwin E. Rule was named vice president of regulatory, quality and compliance at Bluejay Diagnostics. Rule most recently served as a director of regulatory affairs for Fresenius Medical Care’s Renal Therapies Group. Prior to that, he provided medical device/pharmaceutical quality assurance and regulatory affairs consulting services to an international medical device manufacturer. Before that, Rule held various leadership roles in quality/quality assurance at ProTom International Holding Corporation, Optos Inc., and Spire Biomedical Corporation.
BUSINESS
biospace.com

ImmunityBio Provides Updated Status of Biologics License Application (BLA) for VesAnktiva Plus BCG for Patients with BCG-Unresponsive Non-Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer Carcinoma in Situ

CULVER CITY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ: IBRX), a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, today announced that it has achieved a major milestone with over 80 subjects in the QUILT-3.032 study completing at least 12 months of follow-up as of January 14, 2022. All data for QUILT-3.032, which is studying VesAnktiva™ plus BCG in subjects with BCG-unresponsive non-muscle invasive bladder cancer carcinoma in situ (NMIBC CIS), have been locked and analyzed. The results continue to demonstrate a clinically meaningful benefit that is sustained. The BLA has been compiled and, following final quality review, is expected to be submitted to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) this month. The FDA granted Fast Track Designation to the pivotal trial based on Phase I data. In December 2019, the FDA granted ImmunityBio Breakthrough Therapy Designation (BTD) based on interim Phase 2 data indicating the primary endpoint of the trial was already met.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
biospace.com

Silverback Halts Oncology Programs, Lays Off 27% Of Staff

Sliverback CEO Laura Shawver, Ph.D./Courtesy Silverback Therapeutics. Silverback Therapeutics is halting its clinical oncology programs and letting go of about 27% of its workforce as part of a restructuring initiative that would leave it with more cash reserves. The Seattle-based biopharmaceutical firm said it will discontinue development efforts for SBT6050...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
technologynetworks.com

Drug Combo Effective in Patients With Recurrent ER-Positive Endometrial Cancer

A combination therapy that targets cancer cells from within and without caused tumors to shrink or stabilize in 75% of patients with recurrent or persistent estrogen receptor- (ER-) positive endometrial cancer, results from a recent clinical trial show. Trial leaders from Dana-Farber Cancer Institute will present the findings at today’s session of the Society of Gynecologic Oncology (SGO) Annual Meeting.
CANCER
TheStreet

Vertex Has a Pain Pill That May Replace Opioids

Biotech Vertex Pharmaceuticals VRTX is getting closer on an approval for its pain pill that could serve as a replacement for opioids since trials showed greater improvements in pain relief. The company said on March 31 that it received positive results from two Phase 2 proof-of-concept studies that investigated treating...
INDUSTRY
biospace.com

Medical Coding Market: Rise in implementation of IT in healthcare settings to drive the market

Albany NY, United States: Medical coding is the transformation of healthcare procedures, medical services, equipment, and diagnosis into universal medical alphanumeric codes. A medical coder receives the report from doctors, which may include patient’s condition, diagnosis preformed, prescription, and all the procedures and tests conducted by healthcare professionals/provider on the patients, and transforms the details into a set of codes. This set of codes is mostly used for claim managements, data that are used by emergency response systems and clinical decisions support systems by emergency clinics. The primary task of a medical coder is to review clinical statements and assign standard codes using Current Procedural Terminology (CPT), International Classification of Diseases, Tenth Revision, Clinical Modification (ICD-10-CM), and Healthcare Common Procedure Coding System (HCPCS) Level II classification systems.
MARKETS
Benzinga

Pluristem's PLX-R18 Shows Meaningful Advantage Over Other Treatments In Transplant Patients

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc PSTI announced final results from its hematology Phase 1 study of intramuscular injections of PLX-R18 in subjects with incomplete hematopoietic recovery following hematopoietic cell transplantation (HCT). Data collated 12 months post-treatment with PLX-R18 demonstrate that PLX-R18 was well-tolerated with a favorable safety profile. Patients treated with PLX-R18...
HEALTH
biospace.com

Platelet Aggregation Inhibitors Market: North America is estimated to account for major share followed by European countries

Albany NY, United States: Platelet are blood cells, which make up small volume of the blood and prevents bleeding. Platelet-aggregation inhibiting drugs prevent blood clot inside of the body as during atherosclerosis. Platelet aggregation inhibitors are antiplatelet drugs prescribed during coronary artery diseases, chest pain, stroke, periphery artery disease (PAD), etc. It is also used during heart bypass surgery, atrial fibrillation, after angioplasty and stent placement. Platelet aggregation is the biological process, mediated by PAF (platelet activation factor). Platelet aggregation inhibitors are used during thrombocytosis that occur during hematologic diseases, cancer, and other chronic infections. Aspirin, antiplatelet drug is most commonly used as it changes the balance between prostacyclin and thromboxane, antiplatelet drug inhibits enzyme cyclooxygenase, which reduces prostacyclin in vascular endothelial cells and thromboxane synthesis in platelet.
CANCER

