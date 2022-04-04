Ex-Takeda Exec Joins Nuvalent to Deliver Meaningful Medicines to Patients

CULVER CITY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ: IBRX), a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, today announced that it has achieved a major milestone with over 80 subjects in the QUILT-3.032 study completing at least 12 months of follow-up as of January 14, 2022. All data for QUILT-3.032, which is studying VesAnktiva™ plus BCG in subjects with BCG-unresponsive non-muscle invasive bladder cancer carcinoma in situ (NMIBC CIS), have been locked and analyzed. The results continue to demonstrate a clinically meaningful benefit that is sustained. The BLA has been compiled and, following final quality review, is expected to be submitted to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) this month. The FDA granted Fast Track Designation to the pivotal trial based on Phase I data. In December 2019, the FDA granted ImmunityBio Breakthrough Therapy Designation (BTD) based on interim Phase 2 data indicating the primary endpoint of the trial was already met.

MEDICAL & BIOTECH ・ 4 DAYS AGO