2023 Will Be Pivotal Year for Oculis’ Potentially Transformative Medicines

biospace.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleOphthalmology is approaching a Renaissance as novel therapies are being developed to meet a variety of unmet needs that, with current therapies, may progress to blindness. Oculis S.A. entered this space a few years ago, determined to identify those gaps. Rather than begin with a solution in search of a problem,...

www.biospace.com

biospace.com

Role of Biomarker in Cancer Antibodies Immunotherapy Development

Global Breast Cancer Antibodies Biomarkers & Clinical Trials Insight 2028 Report `Highlights:. Global Breast Cancer Antibodies Market Opportunity: > USD 15 Billion. Breast Cancer Antibodies Clinical Trials Insight: > 150 Drugs In Trials. Breast Cancer Biomarkers Sourced During Clinical Trials. Breast Cancer Biomarkers Insight By Antibodies Classification. Insight On Biomarkers...
CANCER
biospace.com

Legend Biotech Announces Appointment of Global Head of Research and Early Development

SOMERSET, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Legend Biotech Corporation (NASDAQ: LEGN) (Legend Biotech), a global biotechnology company developing, manufacturing and commercializing novel therapies to treat life-threatening diseases, today announced the appointment of Guowei Fang, Ph.D., as Senior Vice President, Global Head of Research and Early Development. Dr. Guowei Fang is an accomplished scientist...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
biospace.com

Guided Therapeutics Announces Testing Completion of First 150 Patients in Chinese Clinical Study and Receives Milestone Payment of $177,740

PEACHTREE CORNERS, Ga.--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Guided Therapeutics, Inc., (OTCQB: GTHP), the maker of the LuViva Advanced Cervical Scan, announced today that testing of 150 patients has been completed in the ongoing clinical trial for Chinese National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) approval. The trial is underway at four sites in China. The trial is expected to be completed in the second quarter of this year and submitted for approval shortly thereafter.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
biospace.com

ImmunityBio Provides Updated Status of Biologics License Application (BLA) for VesAnktiva Plus BCG for Patients with BCG-Unresponsive Non-Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer Carcinoma in Situ

CULVER CITY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ: IBRX), a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, today announced that it has achieved a major milestone with over 80 subjects in the QUILT-3.032 study completing at least 12 months of follow-up as of January 14, 2022. All data for QUILT-3.032, which is studying VesAnktiva™ plus BCG in subjects with BCG-unresponsive non-muscle invasive bladder cancer carcinoma in situ (NMIBC CIS), have been locked and analyzed. The results continue to demonstrate a clinically meaningful benefit that is sustained. The BLA has been compiled and, following final quality review, is expected to be submitted to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) this month. The FDA granted Fast Track Designation to the pivotal trial based on Phase I data. In December 2019, the FDA granted ImmunityBio Breakthrough Therapy Designation (BTD) based on interim Phase 2 data indicating the primary endpoint of the trial was already met.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
#Eye Care#Eye Disease#Eye Surgery#Eye Drops#Renaissance#Oculis S A
biospace.com

Akston Biosciences Receives Regulatory Approval for Phase II Clinical Trial for Shelf-Stable COVID-19 Vaccine Booster

600 volunteers will participate in an AKS-452 booster study in the Netherlands to investigate boosting the immune response of those previously vaccinated with EMA-registered vaccines. Vaccine is shelf stable for at least six months at room temperature: 25° Celsius (77° Fahrenheit) and maintains potency for one month at 37° Celsius...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
womenworking.com

9 Diseases of the Muscles and Bones Women Need to Know

The musculoskeletal system is made up of the body’s bones, muscles, tendons, ligaments, joints, and cartilage. As explained by Cleveland Clinic, each part of the system works together to support your body’s weight and help you move. When faced with injuries, disease, or aging, parts of the musculoskeletal...
CLEVELAND, OH
Medical News Today

How does Parkinson's disease affect females?

Parkinson’s disease affects the nervous system. The disease damages or kills nerves in the brain, which results in muscle stiffness, tremors, and other symptoms. Females with Parkinson’s disease may report different symptoms and receive a lower quality of care compared with males. According to the Parkinson’s Foundation, Parkinson’s...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

Wireless pain management for drug-resistant conditions offers promising alternative to surgery, study finds

Using a 1-millimeter-sized wireless implant to stimulate peripheral nerves from within blood vessels has the potential to treat neuropathic pain resistant to medical therapy, according to a team of multi-institutional researchers including Sunil A. Sheth, MD, of UTHealth Houston. Sheth, an associate professor of neurology and director of the vascular...
HOUSTON, TX
Futurity

Alcoholism drug restores macular degeneration vision loss in mice

Researchers may have found a way to revive some vision loss caused by age-related macular degeneration and the inherited disease retinitis pigmentosa. Age-related macular degeneration is the leading cause of blindness. Retinitis pigmentosa (RP) is a rare genetic disorder that causes the breakdown and loss of cells in the retina.
HEALTH
NBC Philadelphia

Stem Cells May Finally Offer a Cure for Type 1 Diabetes

There are 537 million people around the world living with diabetes. And that number is growing. When people have Type 1 diabetes, the immune system attacks and destroys the beta cells in the pancreas that make insulin. These cells regulate glucose levels in the blood which the body needs for energy. Blood sugar will continue to rise without insulin, so Type 1 diabetics must inject insulin for the rest of their lives.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
diabetesselfmanagement.com

Early Menopause Raises Dementia Risk, New Study Says

Women who enter menopause before age 40 are 35% more likely to develop dementia, according to a new report. This finding is of special interest to women with diabetes because diabetes is linked to an increased risk of both premature menopause and dementia. The study, which was conducted by researchers based at Shandong University in Jinan, China, was presented at the American Heart Association’s Epidemiology, Prevention, Lifestyle & Cardiometabolic Health Conference 2022 in Chicago.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
biospace.com

Jazz Doses First Patient in Broad Trial for Promising Cancer Drug

Jazz Pharmaceuticals announced that the first patient in its EMERGE-201 Phase II clinical trial has been dosed. The trial is evaluating the therapeutic zepzelca (lurbinectedin) as a monotherapy in patients with urothelial carcinoma, large cell neuroendocrine carcinoma of the lung and homologous recombination deficient (HRD) tumors. In June 2020, the...
CANCER
MedicalXpress

Researchers discover intake of FDA-approved drug modulates disease progression in Alzheimer's disease model

Indiana University School of Medicine researchers have found that niacin limits Alzheimer's disease progression when used in models in the lab, a discovery that could potentially pave the way toward therapeutic approaches to the disease. The study, recently published in Science Translational Medicine, investigates how niacin modulates microglia response to...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Metformin is associated with favorable outcomes in patients with COVID-19 and type 2 diabetes mellitus

Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) is a new pandemic the entire world is facing since December of 2019. Several risk factors are identified in developing severe disease and one of which is preexisting type 2 diabetes mellitus. Metformin is known to have host-directed anti-viral and anti-inflammatory properties. However, whether these effects offer lower mortality remains unclear. In this retrospective study, we aim to address whether metformin use prior to admission decreases mortality in patients with COVID-19 and pre-existing type 2 diabetes mellitus. A total of 1356 hospitalized patients with COVID-19 and pre-existing type 2 diabetes mellitus was analyzed by multivariable regression. Covariates that potentially confound the association were further adjusted using propensity score matching or inverse probability of treatment weighting. We found that metformin therapy prior to admission in patients with COVID-19 and type 2 diabetes mellitus was significantly associated with less primary outcome events including in-hospital mortality and hospice care enrollment with an odds ratio (OR) of 0.25 (95% CI 0.06"“0.74) and less in-hospital length of stay, compared to theÂ non-metformin group. Our results provide supporting evidence that metformin may confer increased survival in patients with COVID-19 and type 2 diabetes mellitus treated with metformin prior to hospitalization.
PUBLIC HEALTH
biospace.com

Medical Coding Market: Rise in implementation of IT in healthcare settings to drive the market

Albany NY, United States: Medical coding is the transformation of healthcare procedures, medical services, equipment, and diagnosis into universal medical alphanumeric codes. A medical coder receives the report from doctors, which may include patient’s condition, diagnosis preformed, prescription, and all the procedures and tests conducted by healthcare professionals/provider on the patients, and transforms the details into a set of codes. This set of codes is mostly used for claim managements, data that are used by emergency response systems and clinical decisions support systems by emergency clinics. The primary task of a medical coder is to review clinical statements and assign standard codes using Current Procedural Terminology (CPT), International Classification of Diseases, Tenth Revision, Clinical Modification (ICD-10-CM), and Healthcare Common Procedure Coding System (HCPCS) Level II classification systems.
MARKETS
biospace.com

Acute Heart Failure Market: Increasing prevalence of diseases and unmet medical needs to drive the market

Albany NY, United States: Heart failure occurs when the heart is unable to pump enough blood to meet the body’s demand. This can be chronic, taking place slowly over time, or acute, occurring suddenly. Acute heart failure is defined as the rapid development of or change in symptoms pointing to heart failure requiring urgent medical attention and usually hospitalization. It is a physiological condition which adversely impacts the pumping efficiency of the cardiac muscles. Fluid accumulates around the heart and the ventricles fail to pump sufficient blood to all the organs. This eventually leads to deposition of the fluid in the lungs, abdomen, liver, and lower body. According to epidemiologic statistics by Novartis Pharmaceuticals, about 62 million adults worldwide died of heart failure in 2015 and this number is expected to rise. One person in five at the age of 40 runs the risk of developing heart failure, with over 1 million hospitalizations reported annually in Europe are accounted for by heart failure.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
biospace.com

Adicet Bio Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

MENLO PARK, Calif. & BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Adicet Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: ACET), a biotechnology company discovering and developing allogeneic gamma delta CAR T cell therapies for cancer, today announced it granted inducement awards on March 31, 2022 (the “Grant Date”) under Adicet’s 2022 Inducement Plan as a material inducement to employment to two individuals hired by Adicet in March 2022.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
biospace.com

Psychiatry Therapies Market: Key Trends, Drivers and Regional Analysis

Albany NY, United States: Psychiatric therapies include therapeutic interaction processes between trained psychiatric professionals and the patient in order to treat psychology related problems of patients. Psychiatric therapies involve the treatment of emotional and mental disorders and behavior disturbance by using psychological techniques and therapies. These psychiatry therapies are designed to change the behavior of a patient and provide relief from the disorder.
MARKETS

