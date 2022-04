Valley Catholic Elementary School raised the most funds for the Kids Heart Challenge out of all schools in the region.Valley Catholic Elementary School raised over $36,000 as part of the American Heart Association's Kids Heart Challenge. The Kids Heart Challenge is an in-school curriculum that raises funds for the organization and encourages students to work on their physical and emotional well-being. At Valley Catholic, 219 students participated in activities in school and at home to raise $36,269 — the highest amount of any participating school in Oregon and Southwest Washington. A D V E R T I S I N...

BEAVERTON, OR ・ 18 DAYS AGO