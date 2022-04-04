The Obama Portraits Tour is now open at Museum of Fine Arts Houston

Click here to read the full article.
A smooth, glossy paper that’s air, water, and grease resistant, glassine is used by artists to wrap paintings and to place between stacked drawings, etchings, prints, maps, and watercolors. Because its surface is so smooth, the material isn’t abrasive to delicate drawings rendered in easy-to-smudge mediums like vine charcoal or chalk pastel. An environmentally friendly and sustainable alternative to plastics, films, and foils, glassine is also used as a barrier between food products...
