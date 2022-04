A Southern California man is accused of smuggling more than 1,700 reptiles — including baby crocodiles and Mexican beaded lizards — into the U.S. since 2016, authorities said Thursday. Jose Manuel Perez, also known as "Julio Rodriguez," was taken into custody on Feb. 25 at the San Ysidro border crossing with Mexico.Border patrol agents found about 60 lizards and snakes tied up in small bags, "which were concealed in the man's jacket, pants pockets, and groin area," authorities said last month.After initially denying to customs officials that he had anything to declare, Perez later told them that "the animals were...

