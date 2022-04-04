ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockland, MA

Spring season is about to hit full speed

By Chris McDaniel, The Patriot Ledger
Patriot Ledger
Patriot Ledger
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TmeOu_0eyTK3IY00

Welcome to the spring.

Some high school teams kicked off their seasons last week, but most teams will take the diamonds, fields and courts for their first games this week.

The South Shore produced zero state champs last season in baseball, softball or lacrosse last season, but look for that to change this season. The new playoff format, which has gone away from sectionals and gone straight to a statewide tournament has proved fruitful during the winter and fall seasons.

Stat of the Week

The Rockland High boys lacrosse team opened the season on Friday, but Lucas Leander looks to be in mid-season form already. Leander exploded for 17 points (12 goals, 5 assists) in an 18-11 win over Middleboro.

Let me repeat that.

17.

Points.

In.

One.

Game.

Leander was an Enterprise All-Scholastic last season and averaged 5 goals per game and it looks like he's poised for another big season.

Stay tuned

We're currently in the process of finalizing our All-Scholastic selections. Those selections will be announced next week with the stories to be published in mid-April.

Another story to keep an eye on is our first-ever South Shore high school football NFL mock draft. I had a lot of fun taking a trip to ImaginationLand to pair some of the area's top players with their best potential fits in the NFL. That story will be published early next week, so keep an eye out for that one.

Here's a little sneak peak with a photoshop from Jason Snow.

Want more newsletters and alerts from The Patriot Ledger?

Patriotledger.com offers more newsletters than this one. Maybe you want to sign up for the popular daily briefing, in your mailbox before 6:30 each morning. Sign up for all newsletters and alerts here.

Or, get the latest local news on your mobile device with The Patriot Ledger app for iOS and Android. You can sign up for alerts to keep up with the latest South Shore news all day.

Thanks for reading,

Twitter: @ChrisMcDaniel88

Email: cmcdaniel@wickedlocal.com

Comments / 0

Patriot Ledger
Patriot Ledger

2K+

Followers

1K+

Posts

345K+

Views

Related
Morning Sun

By the Numbers: Clare track stacked again in 2022

Sometimes the numbers add up to nothing. Other times they add up to everything. In this instance it’s the latter. Over the course of the last decade-plus the Clare track and field teams have been nothing short of fantastic. Number-wise the Clare boys have won four-straight MITCA team state...
CLARE, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rockland, MA
City
Middleborough, MA
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Rockland, MA
Sports
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Fishing Rodeos Kick off for 2022 Season

Youth anglers of all ages are encouraged to hone their fishing skills at any of Maryland’s nearly 5  youth fishing rodeos spread out across the state this year.  The Maryland Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is working with dozens of organizations in 14 counties crisscrossing the state to offer free and engaging fishing opportunities for […] The post Fishing Rodeos Kick off for 2022 Season appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
FREDERICK, MD
WVNS

Leaps Around the Lake 5K

BEAVER, WV (WVNS) — Get ready to lace up your running shoes because it is time to hit the blacktop! Leaps Around the Lake 5K is set to take place on Saturday, April 9, 2022, at Little Beaver State Park. If running a 5K is not for you, they are also offering a two mile […]
BEAVER, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#High School Football#Stat#Imaginationland
Morning Sun

Mid announces Bass Fishing Team

From student clubs and organizations to club-based and varsity athletic teams, Mid Michigan College is committed to providing a wide variety of ways for students to get involved and continue their interests as they pursue their educational goals. In addition to an already impressive list of nearly 30 student teams,...
ISABELLA COUNTY, MI
MassLive.com

Bocce tournament gets ball rolling (photos)

SPRINGFIELD — For Rico Daniele, playing bocce is less about competition and more about bringing people together. ”I want the whole world to play bocce, it’s a sport anybody can play. You can be in a wheelchair and still throw a bocce ball. You can be any age, any size, any nationality,” said Daniele, who owns Mom & Rico’s Specialty Market in Springfield’s South End neighborhood.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
Patriot Ledger

Patriot Ledger

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
345K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Quincy, MA from The Patriot Ledger.

 http://patriotledger.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy