Spring season is about to hit full speed

Welcome to the spring.

Some high school teams kicked off their seasons last week, but most teams will take the diamonds, fields and courts for their first games this week.

The South Shore produced zero state champs last season in baseball, softball or lacrosse last season, but look for that to change this season. The new playoff format, which has gone away from sectionals and gone straight to a statewide tournament has proved fruitful during the winter and fall seasons.

Stat of the Week

The Rockland High boys lacrosse team opened the season on Friday, but Lucas Leander looks to be in mid-season form already. Leander exploded for 17 points (12 goals, 5 assists) in an 18-11 win over Middleboro.

Let me repeat that.

17.

Points.

In.

One.

Game.

Leander was an Enterprise All-Scholastic last season and averaged 5 goals per game and it looks like he's poised for another big season.

Stay tuned

We're currently in the process of finalizing our All-Scholastic selections. Those selections will be announced next week with the stories to be published in mid-April.

Another story to keep an eye on is our first-ever South Shore high school football NFL mock draft. I had a lot of fun taking a trip to ImaginationLand to pair some of the area's top players with their best potential fits in the NFL. That story will be published early next week, so keep an eye out for that one.

Here's a little sneak peak with a photoshop from Jason Snow.

Want more newsletters and alerts from The Patriot Ledger?

Patriotledger.com offers more newsletters than this one. Maybe you want to sign up for the popular daily briefing, in your mailbox before 6:30 each morning. Sign up for all newsletters and alerts here.

Or, get the latest local news on your mobile device with The Patriot Ledger app for iOS and Android. You can sign up for alerts to keep up with the latest South Shore news all day.

Thanks for reading,

Twitter: @ChrisMcDaniel88

Email: cmcdaniel@wickedlocal.com