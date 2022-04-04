ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Kraken deal blow to Stars' playoff push with 4-1 victory

Daily Independent
Daily Independent
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03O0Ib_0eyTJdpY00

SEATTLE (AP) — Jared McCann scored a short-handed goal in the first period, Ryan Donato converted on a breakaway early in the third period, and the Seattle Kraken beat the Dallas Stars 4-1 on Sunday night.

McCann’s early goal was his 25th of the season and Donato added a beautiful finish five minutes into the third period to give the Kraken a cushion. It was Donato’s 14th of the season, tying his career-high.

Yanni Gourde added a breakaway goal with 2:13 left and Karson Kuhlman scored an empty-netter in the final minute as Seattle snapped a two-game losing streak. Chris Driedger was terrific in net and nearly posted his first shutout of the season, finishing with 29 saves — including several sprawling stops early in the third period.

John Klingberg scored with 5:35 remaining on a shot through traffic to pull the Stars within 2-1. It was Klingberg’s fifth goal of the season. Jake Oettinger had 25 saves while losing for the second time in his last five games as Dallas missed a chance to jump into the top wild-card spot in the Western Conference.

While Seattle is nowhere near the playoffs, the expansion squad will have an influence on how the playoff picture plays out over the final few weeks of the regular season. Seattle has nine games remaining against teams currently top three in their division or fighting for a wild-card spot.

Vegas picked up four crucial points by sweeping two games from the Kraken earlier this week. The Stars could not capitalize in the same way.

Dallas had won five straight on the road and was looking to sweep a four-game road trip after winning a pair in Anaheim and beating San Jose on Saturday night. But the Stars looked like a team playing a challenging back-to-back and struggled to create good scoring chances against the fresher Kraken.

McCann gave Seattle the early advantage while on the penalty kill with the eighth short-handed goal of the season for the Kraken. McCann and Alex Wennberg caught Dallas in a change late in the Stars’ power play and scored on the odd-man rush.

The Kraken also had two breakaway chances saved by Oettinger while Dallas was on the power play in the second period. Oettinger also received help from the crossbar earlier in the second when Gourde’s shot deflected off the goalie and off the crossbar.

Donato’s breakaway goal came off a perfect stretch pass from Carson Soucy, who also assisted on McCann’s goal. The goal came moments after an excellent two-save sequence by Driedger, sliding across to deny Miro Heiskanen on the second attempt.

NOTES: Stars D Esa Lindell missed his fourth straight game with an upper body injury. ... Dallas beat Seattle 5-2 in the first matchup earlier this season. Pavelski had five points in that victory. ... Seattle’s only shutout came on Feb. 2 when Philipp Grubauer stopped 19 shots in a 3-0 win over the New York Islanders. Driedger’s last shutout was May 10, 2021, while playing for Florida when he stopped 30 shots in a win over Tampa Bay.

UP NEXT

Stars: Host the New York Islanders on Tuesday night.

Kraken: At St. Louis on Wednesday night.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

FOX Sports

Predators to host Kaprizov and the Wild

Minnesota Wild (43-20-5, second in the Central) vs. Nashville Predators (39-25-4, fourth in the Central) BOTTOM LINE: Kirill Kaprizov leads Minnesota into a matchup against Nashville. He currently ranks sixth in the NHL with 85 points, scoring 39 goals and recording 46 assists. The Predators are 25-13-2 against Western Conference...
NHL
ESPN

NHL playoff watch standings update: Dallas Stars, Vegas Golden Knights and the state of the Western wild-card race

With less than four weeks left in the NHL's 2021-22 regular season, one of the more tantalizing playoff races is for the second wild card in the Western Conference. Heading into Sunday's games, the Dallas Stars are one point ahead of the Vegas Golden Knights, with both teams taking the ice tonight. FiveThirtyEight gives the Stars an 89% chance of making the playoffs, while the Knights have a 51% chance.
NHL
Florida State
The Spun

NBA Announces Legendary Head Coach Has Died

The NBA lost a legendary coach and a legendary player today as former Coach of the Year Gene Shue passed away. He was 90 years old. Shue made his mark in college as an All-ACC guard at Maryland and then in the NBA as a five-time All-Star with the Pistons. But he really made his mark on the game with his 22-year run as a head coach.
NBA
The Spun

MLB Announces 3 Players Suspended For 80 Games

MLB has suspended free agents Danny Santana, José Rondón, and Richard Rodriguez for performance-enhancing drugs violations. Via The Athletic's Britt Ghiroli, each player will receive an 80-game ban after testing positive for Boldenone, an anabolic steroid. Santana enjoyed a sudden breakout in 2019, batting .283/.324/.534 with 28...
MLB
The Spun

Cowboys Reportedly Expressed Interest In Major Trade

The Dallas Cowboys might not be done making offseason moves at wide receiver. While the Cowboys have traded Amari Cooper to the Browns and signed James Washington, the NFC East franchise appears to have interest in more depth. According to a report from ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, the Cowboys...
NFL
The Spun

The Saints Have Signed Former Cowboys 1st-Round Pick

While their trade with the Philadelphia Eagles was the big news of the day for the New Orleans Saints, they also signed a former first-round pick. The Saints have added defensive Taco Charlton, who was taken in the first-round of the 2017 NFL Draft by the Dallas Cowboys. Charlton spent last season in Pittsburgh as part of the Steelers' stout defense.
NFL
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Wife Of UNC Legend Michael Jordan

Michael Jordan is best known for his six NBA championships, but the legendary player won a national title at North Carolina, too. Monday night, North Carolina will look to add another championship to the program's all-time resume. UNC is set to take on Kansas in Monday night's NCAA Tournament...
NBA
NHL

Heika's Take: Loss in Seattle was a letdown, but Stars finish 3-1 on trip

There are plenty of explanations for the Stars' 4-1 loss at Seattle Sunday night. Dallas was playing on the second night of a back-to-back with travel, and in fact was finishing a stretch in which it played 12 of 15 games on the road, with the three home games split into one-game homestands.
NHL
Dallas Stars
Dallas Stars
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Sports
NHL Teams
New York Islanders
NewsBreak
Hockey
The Hockey Writers

Blues Weekly: Tarasenko, Husso, Binnington, Goal Scoring & More

It was an interesting week for the St. Louis Blues going 3-0-1, but it didn't exactly feel that great. Gutsy is a great term to describe the bounce-back week for the Blues, as they've had their fair share of adversity, but they got points in all four games.
NHL
Monday's Transactions

MLB -- Announced free agent RHP Richard Rodriguez and free agent INFs Jose Rondon and Danny Santana have received 80-game suspensions after testing positive for Boldenone, a performance enhancing
MLB
