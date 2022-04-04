ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrison County, WV

The Right Fit: Harrison Schools Superintendent Dora Stutler has proven to be the right woman for the job

By John G. Miller
WVNews
 1 day ago

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Balancing the needs of more than 10,000 children with the needs, wants and desires of parents, taxpayers and board members can never be described as an easy task. So when Harrison County Schools needed to find a replacement for Dr. Mark Manchin, who...

www.wvnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Connecticut Post

Fairfield school superintendent resigns to take job in Pomfret

FAIRFIELD — Fairfield is looking for a new head for the town’s public schools after Superintendent Mike Cummings announced his resignation. Cummings notified the Board of Education of his resignation on Wednesday, and told the community at large on Thursday morning. His last day of employment in the district will be June 30, with plans to work part time in a different school system after that.
FAIRFIELD, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Harrison County, WV
Harrison County, WV
Education
State
West Virginia State
City
Clarksburg, WV
Clarksburg, WV
Education
WVNews

Harrison County (West Virginia) Commission to consider travel request at short agenda meeting

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — The Harrison County Commission will meet Wednesday with another light agenda. The commission will consider a staff travel request for a Planning Department employee to attend the West Virginia Emergency Management Division’s Managing Floodplain Development through the National Flood Insurance Program course May 1-5 at Canaan Valley Resort.
HARRISON COUNTY, WV
HometownLife.com

List of final four candidates for Northville Schools superintendent has local flavor

The picture has become much clearer regarding who will replace Northville Public Schools Superintendent Mary Kay Gallagher, who announced in December she will retire following the 2021-22 school year. The Northville Board of Education voted to reduce the field of candidates to four at a special meeting March 24. “We...
KUTV

Davis school district named in civil rights lawsuit

(KUTV) — The embattled Davis County School District is now the subject of a civil rights lawsuit. The lawsuit, filed this week, claims racial discrimination against a black 9th grade student. It alleges in December the student “continued to experience racial harassment by students on a daily basis, being...
DAVIS COUNTY, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Common Sense#College#Harrison Schools#Wv News#Harrison County Schools
WVNews

Sparking Change: As president of SEVA WV, Devanna Corley has found her passion and niche in spurring economic development in distressed areas of West Virginia

Devanna Corley is no stranger to success. In fact, it seems to follow along her career path with successful stops at Fairmont State University, the West Virginia University Foundation, The Thrasher Group and Civil & Environmental Consultants. Along the way, Corley has not only excelled on the professional level but...
ECONOMY
WVNews

Mon Health Marion Neighborhood Hospital adds new administrator

WHITE HALL — Mon Health Marion Neighborhood Hospital in White Hall has announced the selection of Upshur County resident Carla Hamner, MSN, RN, as hospital administrator. Hamner previously served as the nurse director of the Emergency Department and Intensive Care Unit at Mon Health Stonewall Jackson Memorial Hospital in Weston.
MARION COUNTY, WV
WVNews

Philippi Public Library receives $1,400 in donations from local businesses

PHILIPPI, W.Va. (WV News) — Thanks to Philippi Councilman Clint Newman and local business, the Philippi Public Library received $1,400 in donations Monday. Knowing the library's funding needs, Newman reached out to local Philippi businesses to hold a drive to raise funds for the children’s programs at the library, according to a release from the library.
PHILIPPI, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
WVNews

West Virginia University recognizes new Bucklew Scholars; "young, innovative" scholars will vie for Foundation Scholarship, WVU's highest academic scholarship

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Harnessing creativity and determination while classrooms and extracurricular activities were upended by the pandemic, the newest cohort of Bucklew Scholars has forged new paths to begin a journey at West Virginia University focused on discovery and finding creative solutions to the issues that have commanded the attention of its generation.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

USDA Rural Development welcomes Ryan Thorn as West Virginia state director

MORGANTOWN — President Joe Biden has announced that Ryan Thorn has been appointed as United States Department of Agriculture Rural Development state director in West Virginia. He officially assumed this role last week. State Directors serve as the chief executive officer of Rural Development in the states and territories...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

April 1, 2022

Notice is hereby given that by virtue of that certain Deed of Trust dated February 7, 2020, made by Zachariah Levi Husk and Alexis Paige Husk, husband and wife, unto James C. Turner and Scott E. Wilson, Trustees, which Deed of Trust is of record in the office of the Clerk of the County Commission of Harrison County, West Virginia, in Trust Deed Book No. 1415, page 1140, to secure James E. Davis, Jr. the payment of a negotiable Promissory Note dated February 7, 2020, in the principal amount of $45,000.00, and whereas default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by said Deed of Trust, and the Trustees having been requested in writing to do so by James E. Davis, Jr., the owner and holder of said Promissory Note secured by said Deed of Trust, said Trustees on FRIDAY, APRIL 8, 2022.
HARRISON COUNTY, WV
WVNews

Calendar of Events for Tuesday

West Fork Co-op monthly meeting, 5:30 p.m., United Technical Center, Marietta Street, Gore. Sewer project update for Arlington, Glen Falls, Gore, Dawmont. 304-622-5664. Celebrate Recovery at Clarksburg Baptist Church meets in-person, 6:30 p.m. Doors open 6:15 p.m. Questions: Lou Ortenzio 304-677-8880, louortenzio@gmail.com. Bridgeport Cub Scout Pack 39 spring recruitment event,...
CLARKSBURG, WV
Fox 46 Charlotte

‘This is what community is’: SC school rallies together following shooting

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Just days after a 12-year-old student was fatally shot at Tanglewood Middle School, the school community came together to heal. “This is what community is – coming together, encouraging one another and loving one another through these broken moments,” explained Washington Avenue Baptist Church Pastor Bob Whitehead. Students, staff and alumni […]
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy