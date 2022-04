(Council Bluffs) An open burning ban will be in place for Pottawattamie County starting Wednesday, April 6, 2022 at 8:00 a.m. The ban prohibits all open and controlled burning in Pottawattamie County, including all incorporated city limits within the county. The current weather forecast and environmental conditions indicate a very high fire danger with winds gusting to over 40 mph over the next couple days. The current dry conditions and dead vegetative fuels creates the perfect conditions for fires to spread rapidly. Fire departments within the county have been responding to increased controlled burns that have gotten out of control, endangering property.

POTTAWATTAMIE COUNTY, IA ・ 24 MINUTES AGO