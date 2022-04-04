Local business soars as Wings Over South Texas brings new faces to Kingsville

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Despite the worsening drought, there should be much to look forward to according to the Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center’s wildflower forecast for 2022. The rain we get in the preceding fall and winter typically plays a large role in the intensity of the bloom during the following seasons. While the wildflowers of Central Texas can deal with a certain lack of rainfall and drought, this does cause the plants stress and zaps their energy, taking away from their ability to bloom even more beautifully.

TEXAS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO