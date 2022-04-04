ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Suns' Chris Paul: Approaches double-double

CBS Sports
 1 day ago

Paul recorded 11 points (5-11 FG, 1-2 FT), nine assists, three steals and two rebounds in...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Phoenix Suns resting Devin Booker, Deandre Ayton and Jae Crowder for Sunday's OKC game

OKLAHOMA CITY – Phoenix Suns coach Monty Williams has racked his brain over and over about managing a team that's already clinched the No. 1 overall seed with five games remaining in the regular season. "I think it's just one of those deals where I've thought about it way too much," Williams said before Friday's loss at Memphis. "I don't have a great answer. I think we're just trying to just figure out health, rhythm, rest and like if you ask...
NBA
Reuters

Joel Embiid (44 points, 17 rebounds) leads 76ers past Cavs

Joel Embiid had 44 points, 17 rebounds and five blocked shots to lead the Philadelphia 76ers past the host Cleveland Cavaliers 112-108 on Sunday. It was the 11th time this season that Embiid produced at least 40 points and 10 rebounds. James Harden added 21 points, 10 assists and 10...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Deandre Ayton
Person
Devin Booker
Person
Chris Paul
numberfire.com

Nicolas Batum (ankle) starting Sunday for Clippers; Robert Covington back to bench

Los Angeles Clippers guard/forward Nicolas Batum is in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the New Orleans Pelicans. Batum sat Friday night due to left ankle soreness. But on Sunday, he has full clearance to take the court and fulfill his usual role in the backcourt. He'll immediately reclaim his spot in the starting five, and in a corresponding role, Robert Covington will revert to the bench.
NBA
CBS Sports

Nuggets' Will Barton: Drains six threes in victory

Barton totaled 25 points (8-12 FG, 6-8 3Pt, 3-4 FT), one rebound, two assists and one steal in 37 minutes during Sunday's 129-118 victory over the Lakers. Barton turned in an outstanding total after coming into Sunday's game with a nagging knee injury. Barton was an accurate scoring machine as he continues to play well for the Nuggets down the stretch.
NBA
numberfire.com

JaMychal Green starting for Nuggets Sunday in place of Jeff Green (personal)

The Denver Nuggets will start JaMychal Green in place of Jeff Green (personal) in Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Lakers. JaMychal steps in for Jeff Sunday as Jeff Green attends to a personal matter. The Nuggets will opt for additional size to match up against Lakers star Anthony Davis with LeBron James (ankle) sidelined.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suns#Fg
Reuters

Desperate Lakers must catch fire against Suns

The Los Angeles Lakers remain in desperation mode as they inch closer to being eliminated from play-in berth consideration. The Lakers have lost six straight contests and 19 of their past 24 as they enter Tuesday night's must-win road game against the NBA-best Phoenix Suns (62-16). Los Angeles (31-47) trails...
NBA
CBS Sports

Suns' Deandre Ayton: Resting at OKC

Ayton will rest for Sunday's game against the Thunder, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports. Ayton, Devin Booker and Jae Crowder are getting the night off. In their absences, more time should be available for JaVale McGee, Landry Shamet, Torrey Craig and Cameron Johnson.
NBA
CBS Sports

Grizzlies' Steven Adams: Avoids injury report

Adams (calf) isn't listed on the injury report for Tuesday's game against the Jazz. Adams missed Friday's win over the Suns with calf soreness, but his absence will be limited to one game. He's averaged 6.6 points, 11.0 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 1.6 steals and 1.4 blocks in 25.2 minutes over his past five contests.
NBA
CBS Sports

76ers' Joel Embiid: 20 free throws in win

Embiid had 44 points (12-26 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 17-20 FT), 17 rebounds, three assists, five blocks and one steal over 38 minutes during Sunday's 112-108 win over the Cavaliers. Embiid drew 11 fouls Sunday -- too much for Cleveland to overcome. Lacking Evan Mobley (ankle) and Jarrett Allen (finger), Cleveland crowdsourced an effort to slow Embiid. In the fourth quarter Embiid rolled his ankle, but he successfully played through and appeared healthy. He was dealing with lingering ankle soreness coming into Sunday's contest, so it is a situation to monitor.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Phoenix Suns
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
fadeawayworld.net

Stephen A. Smith Picks Devin Booker As The MVP This Season

The MVP race this season has gone right down to the wire, and it would be difficult to predict who ends up getting the award. At one point it seemed to be a foregone conclusion that Joel Embiid or Nikola Jokic would take home the award but Giannis Antetokounmpo has made his case with a strong end to the season as well. And another name has been added to the mix, with Devin Booker getting some shouts thanks to the elite record the Phoenix Suns currently hold.
NBA
CBS Sports

Nets' LaMarcus Aldridge: Remains out of rotation

Aldridge (coach's decision) went unused in Sunday's 122-115 loss to the Hawks. Aldridge was cleared to play March 27 against the Hornets after missing the Nets' preceding nine games with a right hip impingement, but he still has yet to return to the Brooklyn lineup. With four straight games in which he didn't see the court in coach's decisions, Aldridge simply looks to be out of head coach Steve Nash's rotation at the moment. Andre Drummond and Nicolas Claxton look poised to finish the regular season as the Nets' primary centers.
NBA
CBS Sports

Wild's Cam Talbot: Starting in Washington

Talbot will start between the pipes in Sunday's road game versus the Capitals, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports. Talbot wasn't great in his last start Thursday versus the Penguins, surrendering four goals on 39 shots en route to a 4-3 overtime loss. He'll try to get back in the win column in a road matchup with a Washington team that's 16-14-5 at home this year.
NHL
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Jack Flaherty: Goes on IL

The Cardinals placed Flaherty (shoulder) on the 10-day injured list Monday, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports. Flaherty's absence is expected to extend into May, at which point he will likely revert from the 10-day IL to the 15-day IL. Since receiving a platelet-rich plasma injection March 18 to calm down the inflammation in his right shoulder, Flaherty has been cleared to participate in plyometric drills. He could begin a throwing program within the next few days, but he'll require multiple weeks to build up for starting duty after essentially missing all of spring training.
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy