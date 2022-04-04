Suns' Chris Paul: Approaches double-double

Embiid had 44 points (12-26 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 17-20 FT), 17 rebounds, three assists, five blocks and one steal over 38 minutes during Sunday's 112-108 win over the Cavaliers. Embiid drew 11 fouls Sunday -- too much for Cleveland to overcome. Lacking Evan Mobley (ankle) and Jarrett Allen (finger), Cleveland crowdsourced an effort to slow Embiid. In the fourth quarter Embiid rolled his ankle, but he successfully played through and appeared healthy. He was dealing with lingering ankle soreness coming into Sunday's contest, so it is a situation to monitor.
Comments / 0