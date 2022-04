Dine LA returns to Los Angeles this spring, with a two-week run starting April 1. The ongoing dining series offers eaters a chance to check out places that they may not have otherwise enjoyed, usually with a robust and reduced-price menu in town. That might mean a night of extraordinary service and multiple courses at Fanny’s at the Academy Museum, an overview of some staple dishes at Downtown’s Loam at the Ace Hotel, or a night on the patio at Firefly in the Valley. Expect more menus and prices to be announced in the coming days.

