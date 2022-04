A conceptual rendering of the proposed new Neurological Institute to rise on the north side of Carnegie AvenueCCF. Cleveland Clinic is requesting a demolition permit from the city to make way for the largest building ever to be constructed by the global health care system. The permit requested from the Cleveland Building and Housing Department would allow the Clinic to raze its Surgery Center and adjacent parking garage, at 2083 E. 89th St. at Carnegie Avenue.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 12 HOURS AGO