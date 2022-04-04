Up, up and away!

SALEM — Roofing material blown off of a building in downtown Salem by wild winds Thursday shattered the windshield of an eastbound minivan on East State Street and damaged a parked car. Luckily there were no injuries, but police and fire personnel shut down the 500 block of East...
LISBON — Henry Cleo Long, 93, of Lisbon died at 11:06 p.m. Monday at Truman House/Community Hospice, New Philadelphia. Arrangements are pending at Arbaugh-Pearce-Greenisen & Sons Funeral and Cremation Services, Salem.
Village council, 6 p.m., village hall; special meeting to accept the resignation of a public affairs member and to interview for a fire lieutenant. City council, 6 p.m., city hall; finance committee, 5:30 p.m. East Liverpool Area Alumni Band practice, 7 p.m., East Liverpool Community Learning Center; new members are...
SALEM — Richard L. Huffman, 77, of Salem died at 4:45 a.m. Friday, March 25, 2022, at Columbus Alzheimers Care, Columbus, Ohio. He was born in Salem on June 3, 1944, to the late Dorrance Maurice and Helen Babe (Green) Huffman. Richard has been a lifetime area resident and...
East Palestine Eagles will hold a Soup Drive Thru from 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday. Quart of soup is $7. Kinds of soup available are ham and bean; chicken noodle; vegetable beef; broccoli cheese; potato; venison chili; wedding; chili; stuffed pepper; Buffalo chicken chili; and cheeseburger. Pre-order by calling 330-853-8483. This is the last soup sale until November.
LISBON — Dennis Dotson, 64, of Lisbon died at 9:40 p.m. Saturday at Community Hospice’s Truman House in New Philadelphia. He was born April 11, 1957 in Lisbon, a son of the late William E. Dotson and Fern E. (Fullum) Dotson Osterling. The Eells-Leggett-Stauffer Funeral Home is assisting his family.
William Frederick Orend (Billy O) of Salem went to be with the Lord at St. Mary’s Alzheimer’s Center of Columbiana. Bill was born on Dec. 4, 1934 to Frederick and Kathryn Orend in Salem Hospital. Frederick and Kathryn preceded him in death. He is survived by his wife,...
William Lee Dudley, 84, of Salem died Wednesday in the emergency room of Salem Regional Medical Center. He was born in Ellsworth, Ohio, the son of Luther and Thalia (Barnes) Dudley. Arrangements are pending at Arbaugh-Pearce-Greenisen & Sons Funeral and Cremation Services, Salem.
SALEM — Martin McFarland, 90, of Salem Township, Salem, died at 7:10 p.m. Saturday at Salem Regional Medical Center. Arrangements are pending at Arbaugh-Pearce-Greenisen & Sons Funeral and Cremation Services, Salem.
John J. Kells, 77, died March 13 at his home in Homewood, Illinois. He was born Oct. 23, 1944, in Salem, son of the late Hugh L. Kells and Jeannette (Flick) Kells. He was a graduate of Salem High School and Bowling Green State University. He did further study at the University of Chicago School of Business.
Enon Valley — Betty Jane Stanley, 87, of Enon Valley, PA, passed away Saturday at her home surrounded by her family. She was born July 10, 1934 in Logan, Ohio to the late Jake and Ruth (Krippen) Keeton. Arrangements have been entrusted to Linsley-Royal Funeral in East Palestine. 4/4/22.
East Palestine — Glenn F. Thompson, 92, died Friday at his home. He was born Feb. 9, 1930 in Aliquippa, PA, son of the late James and Mary Helen Gouker Thompson. Linsley-Royal Funeral Home in East Palestine is in charge of arrangements. 4/4/22.
Eric D. Jensen, born to Janet (Hawkins) and Thomas (Toby) Jensen in Salem, Ohio, on July 18, 1962, recently passed away at his home in Horseheads, N.Y. He attended United Local Schools in Hanoverton, Ohio and during high school, lettered in varsity football, basketball and track, while remaining active in FFA.
Citizens Bank vs. Nancy J. Kekel, et al., foreclosure sought for property on Thomas Road, Lisbon. Robert K. Hendricks, Leetonia, et al., vs. Lois D. Boswell, Leetonia, declaration of rights to purchase and quiet of title sought for property in Leetonia. Docket Entries. Trinity Financial Services, LLC vs. Nina Jean...
ROGERS — John Falkner Jr., died March 31 unexpectedly at his home. He was born Sept. 27, 1958 in Salem, son of John Falkner Sr. and Loretta Dugan Falkner. Linsley-Royal Funeral Home in East Palestine is in charge of arrangements.
The Leetonia Junior/Senior Prom King and Queen will be crowned April 29. The theme of the evening will be “Light up the Night.” The prom court includes, from left, seated, Katlyn Callahan, Teagan Arter, Ella Gregorino, Landry Baker, Maddie Holisky, Lily Ogle, McKendra Cole; standing, Nick Bruderly, Andrew Bulford and Case Henderson. (Submitted photo)
SALEM — City council resumes its regular meeting schedule of two meetings per month at 7 tonight, after reducing the schedule to one meeting per month in January, February and March due to the pandemic. Council normally meets the first and third Tuesday of each month to conduct the...
