NHL

Five questions entering NHL Central Scouting final meetings

NHL
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleTORONTO -- NHL scouts are expected to do plenty of cramming during the next three months preparing evaluations and compiling their wish list of prospects they hope are available in the 2022 NHL Draft on July 7-8. NHL Central Scouting hopes to ease that process when it conducts its meetings to...

The Hockey Writers

3 Takeaways From the Coyotes’ 5-0 Loss to the Anaheim Ducks

Shorthanded due to injuries, and just one game removed from losing All-Star Clayton Keller for the remainder of the season, the Arizona Coyotes looked to regroup against an Anaheim Ducks team that entered Friday night winless in its last 11 games. The Ducks, however, took flight. Anaheim used three first-period...
NHL
FOX Sports

Coyotes' Ritchie gets game suspension for slashing vs Ducks

NEW YORK (AP) — Arizona forward Nick Ritchie will be suspended for a game without pay for slashing against the Anaheim Ducks. In the final seconds of the first period of Friday night's game with Arizona down 3-0, Ritchie checked defenseman Kevin Shattenkirk into the boards. Shattenkirk pushed Ritchie, and.
NHL
NHL

O'Ree returns to Boston, excited to host Skills Weekend

BOSTON -- Willie O'Ree returned to Boston for the first time in a year to preside over a youth skills weekend that bears his name and to see his Boston Bruins jersey banner hang in the TD Garden rafters in person. O'Ree, who became the first Black NHL player when...
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Philadelphia Flyers’ Ronnie Attard Set to Make An Impact in NHL Debut

Monday evening, the Philadelphia Flyers made another dream come true as the organization signed defenseman Ronnie Attard to a two-year entry-level contract that begins this season. Attard was drafted 72nd overall by the Flyers in the 2019 NHL Entry Draft. Prior to joining the team, he spent the last three seasons at Western Michigan University, where he played 94 games and produced 72 points (27 goals and 45 assists).
NHL
NHL

Situation Room Initiated Challenge: MIN @ CAR - 19:23 of the Third Period

Nino Niederreiter impaired Marc-Andre Fleury's ability to play his position in the crease prior to the puck entering the Minnesota net. Explanation: Video review confirmed the call on the ice. Carolina's Nino Niederreiter impaired Marc-Andre Fleury's ability to play his position in the crease prior to the puck entering the Minnesota net. The decision was made in accordance with Rule 69.1 which states, in part, "Goals should be disallowed only if: (1) an attacking player, either by his positioning or by contact, impairs the goalkeeper's ability to move freely within his crease or defend his goal."
NHL
NHL

'THIS GUY PLAYS THROUGH A LOT'

Flames GM Brad Treliving announces that Sean Monahan will undergo season-ending hip surgery. Around here, nobody has played through, been through, or, simply, suffered through more than Sean Monahan. And the hits keep coming. On Saturday, it was announced that the 27-year-old will underdo season-ending hip surgery - the same...
NHL
NHL

5 THINGS - FLAMES @ KINGS

FLAMES (40-19-9) @ KINGS (38-23-10) 8:30 p.m. MT | TV: Sportsnet West/One | RADIO: Sportsnet 960 The FAN. Purchase your online 50/50 tickets for a chance at some big cash!. Points - Johnny Gaudreau (92) Goals - Elias Lindholm (34) Kings:. Points - Anze Kopitar (59) Goals - Adrian Kempe...
NHL
NHL

SAY WHAT: 'WE WANT TO BE A PLAYOFF TEAM'

The buzz around the rink as the Flames get set for the Kings. "At this point in my life, I'm happy to be where I am. I'm not content with where I am - I want to play more than five games. I'd like to play every game. But I understand that I'm in a role where when I'm called upon, I have to be ready to play and that's how I approach every day."
NHL
NHL

LA Kings vs. Calgary Flames: How to Watch

What you need to know ahead of the game against the Calgary Flames:. Where: Crypto.com Arena (Los Angeles) Flames: 40 - 19 - 9 (89 pts) Kings: 38 - 23 - 10 (86 pts) The Kings are 24-6-3 when scoring first. Heading into the season finale versus Calgary, the Kings...
NHL
NHL

SAY WHAT: 'JOHNNY WAS ON FIRE TONIGHT'

What was talked about following a 3-2 win over the Kings. "I think everyone wants to be that guy on our team. Obviously tonight it was me and Lindy had a big goal, too. We've had a lot of contributions from a lot of guys throughout the year this year, so you can't really stick it on one guy. I thought our team played really well tonight."
NHL
NHL

3 Takeaways: Schneider Steps Up for First Win with Islanders

Cory Schneider won his first NHL start in over two years, while JG Pageau nets hat trick in 4-3 win over Devils. With all due respect to Jean-Gabriel Pageau's hat-trick, Kyle Palmieri's game-winning goal and the New York Islanders' fourth-straight win, the story from Sunday's 4-3 win over the New Jersey Devils was Cory Schneider.
NHL
markerzone.com

BOB HARTLEY ANNOUNCES DEPARTURE FROM KHL; SAYS HE'S NOT DONE COACHING

After four years in Russia as head coach of the KHL's Avangard Omsk, Bob Hartley has announced he's not returning next season. "When I signed my second contract with Avangard, I had already decided that this would be my last contract, my last two years," Hartley told reporters during a virtual news conference Monday. "Hockey gave me everything in life, but I have a family. I would really like to live in Omsk. I worked 18 years in a factory, grew up in a small town where, like Omsk, it's snowy and cold. But it was time to spend time with my family, I have two granddaughters. I never celebrated Christmas with them, their birthdays."
NHL
NHL

GAUD START TO TRIP

LOS ANGELES - When you're looking to break out of a mini slump, it's nice to have a magician like Johnny Gaudreau who can waive his offensive wand and poof! - you're back in the win column. The Flames star left-winger put on a show Monday night at the Crypto.com...
NHL
NHL

Detroit assigns Kyle Criscuolo to Grand Rapids

Criscuolo, 29, has played in three games for the Red Wings this season, earning his first NHL point with an assist on Dec. 18 vs. New Jersey, and previously logged nine NHL games with the Buffalo Sabres during the 2017-18 campaign. In 49 games for the Griffins this season, Criscuolo ranks among team leaders with 12 goals (7th), 20 assists (4th), 32 points (T5th) and 129 shots (4th). The 5-foot-9, 175-pound forward has played parts of four seasons with the Griffins over two separate stints with the club, rejoining the organization in 2020-21 after signing with Grand Rapids to begin his professional career in 2015-16. In 299 AHL games between the Griffins, Rochester Americans, Lehigh Valley Phantoms and San Diego Gulls, he has totaled 170 points (69-101-170), a plus-17 rating and 106 penalty minutes. As a first-year pro in 2016-17, Criscuolo helped the Griffins capture a Calder Cup championship, contributing 41 points (17-24-41) in 76 regular-season games and adding nine points (5-4-9) in 19 postseason contests.
NHL
NHL

Mishkin's Extra Shift: Maple Leafs 6, Lightning 2

Radio broadcaster Dave Mishkin recaps Tampa Bay's loss to Toronto on Monday. Following their loose defensive outing in the 5-4 shootout loss to Montreal on Saturday, the Lightning understood that they'd need a tighter defensive showing versus the prolific-scoring Maple Leafs. As the lopsided final score indicates, that didn't happen.
NHL
NHL

The Result Is The Only Thing Penguins Would Change About Loss to Avs

The Penguins and the Avalanche did not disappoint in their first matchup in over two years on Saturday in Colorado. Pittsburgh and Colorado each like to play a fast, skilled brand of hockey highlighted by their high-end players, and that's exactly what we got this afternoon, as it was just an excellent and entertaining game that was well-played on both sides.
NHL
markerzone.com

BOB HARTLEY RETURNS TO CANADA, NOT CURRENTLY UNDER CONTRACT IN THE KHL

Some consider him the best coach not currently coaching in the National Hockey League. Bob Hartley, who won a Stanley Cup with the Colorado Avalanche in 2001 and won the Jack Adams Trophy as Coach of the Year with the Calgary Flames in 2015, is back in Canada after Avangard Omsk was knocked out of the KHL playoffs in the second round. The team lost to Metallurg Magnitogorsk in seven games.
NHL
NHL

BLOG: Monday's skate at Solar4America Ice Rink

SAN JOSE, CA - The Edmonton Oilers practiced at Solar4America Ice Rink on Monday afternoon in San Jose following a 6-1 win over the Anaheim Ducks the night before that saw Leon Draisaitl reach the 50-goal milestone for the second time in his career. Draisaitl and Connor McDavid stretched their...
NHL
FOX Sports

Keith Yandle's "Iron Man" NHL streak ends at 989

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia Flyers scratched defenseman Keith Yandle for Saturday's game against Toronto, ending the NHL's Iron Man record for consecutive games played at 989. The 35-year-old Yandle started his streak March 26, 2009, with Phoenix. He passed retired center Doug Jarvis for the mark of 965...
NHL

