Not to be "Captain Obvious" but with these gas prices climbing you may need to consider other options for transportation or skip some trips altogether. Gas prices are definitely out of control and it looks like there is no ending in sight. For those who live close to work and don't go a lot of places, well it sucks but it's manageable. Now for those who drive long distances to and from work or use their vehicle for their jobs things are not as manageable.

GRAND RAPIDS, MI ・ 5 DAYS AGO