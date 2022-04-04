ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Designers & Collections

Audrey Hepburn’s ‘Breakfast at Tiffany’s’ Gown to Be Shown at Tiffany Exhibition in London

By Misty White Sidell
WWD
WWD
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZQlfS_0eyTHYIN00

Click here to read the full article.

Audrey Hepburn’s famed Givenchy gown from “Breakfast at Tiffany’s” will be among the pieces on display at Tiffany & Co.’s “Vision & Virtuosity” exhibition this June in London. Scheduled from June 10 to Aug. 19 at the Saatchi Gallery, the exhibit will include some 400-plus historic artifacts from the world of Tiffany, including many never-before-seen jewelry designs that have been recently added to the brand’s archives.

Since its acquisition by LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton, Tiffany has been on a buying spree to quickly expand its archives. This was confirmed by antique jewelry dealers at New York’s The Winter Show last week, many of whom have recently sold pieces straight back to Tiffany and noticed considerable interest in works by the jeweler’s midcentury collaborator and LVMH favorite, Jean Schlumberger.

More from WWD

Tiffany’s London show has been in the planning stages since 2018, but was delayed due to COVID-19, providing the jeweler additional time to fine-tune its concept and considerably build its archives. The London leg of “Vision & Virtuosity” will include 150 pieces on view to the public for the first time, including about 60 pieces that were newly acquired for this show.

Many of those are Schlumberger pieces, as well as works by Elsa Perretti, which will be among important items like a Tiffany & Co. Blue Box dating to 1878. Tiffany says there is an approximate 30 percent increase in the jewelry on display compared with the exhibition’s last outing in Shanghai, which was held before the pandemic.

Tiffany chief executive officer Anthony Ledru said of the exhibit’s second edition: “2022 marks a transformative year for Tiffany for many reasons. Not only is it the 185th anniversary of Tiffany & Co., but it is also the 150th anniversary of Tiffany in London. As a nod to our long history within the U.K., we are excited to bring this brand experience for the first time to British visitors and beyond.”

Executive vice president for product and communications Alexandre Arnault added: “The exhibition reveals that innovation is a constant at Tiffany. As our designs evolve, as we engage with artists, films, collaborators and pioneer new forms of brand expression, everything we do is anchored in innovation. It also represents our vision for Tiffany: a balance of tradition and innovation for a new generation.”

The exhibit will be comprised of seven chapters that explore Tiffany’s many historic facets. There will be a look into the legacy of founder Charles Lewis Tiffany, a display of pieces from the jeweler’s past high jewelry collections, an explored history of its innovation in the love and engagement category, a deep dive into “Breakfast at Tiffany’s” and its lasting effect on the brand, as well as a final room displaying the famous 128.54-carat Tiffany Diamond.

A book published by Assouline, written by Vivienne Becker with a foreword by the late André Leon Talley, will be released to coincide with the exhibit. An on-site gift shop will sell exclusive, limited-edition partnership merchandise with artist Daniel Arsham and entities like Krink Ink and Quartersnacks skateboards as well as assorted writing instruments and housewares.

Tickets for entry will become available for sale on May 2.

Comments / 2

If you enjoy reading articles from
WWD
WWD

22K+

Followers

21K+

Posts

1M+

Views

Follow WWD and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
WWD

Tiffany’s New Blue Book High Jewelry Collection: 6 Exceptional Pieces to See

Click here to read the full article. Not all diamonds are created equal. Tiffany & Co.’s new Blue Book high jewelry collection features some of the world’s most exceptional gemstones, many of them too precious to ever be displayed on a store shelf.More from WWDFirst Look at Supreme's Collaboration With TiffanyTiffany & Co. Taps Australian Luxury Boom With New Sydney FlagshipTiffany & Co.'s New Concept Store in Covent Garden The new collection is named “Botanica” and includes three floral themes that are important to Tiffany’s archives: dandelion, orchid and thistle. Each of its jewelry designs touch on these floral motifs with a...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

BTS Shines in Custom Louis Vuitton Suits at the 2022 Grammy Awards

Click here to read the full article. BTS has arrived at the 2022 Grammys. The Korean boy band walked the red carpet of the awards ceremony on Sunday in suits by Louis Vuitton, for which they are all brand ambassadors.More from WWDBest Dressed at the 2022 Grammy AwardsRed Carpet Arrivals at the 2022 Grammy AwardsRed Carpet Photos from the 2022 Cesar Awards The suits were coordinated in a blue, brown and white and custom-made with wool and cashmere, inspired by the men’s fall 2022 collection. Their sneakers were also made by the French label. Members V and RM, wore brown suits with a...
BEAUTY & FASHION
WWD

The Biggest Style Moments During the 2022 Grammy Awards

Click here to read the full article. Another year, another fashionable run of bold, head-turning outfits at the Grammy Awards. Of all the awards shows, the Grammys is perhaps one that invites some of the most memorable ensembles worn by some of the biggest stars. From the red carpet to the outfit changes during the performances, it seemed artists did not hold back when it came to fashion-forward clothing.More from WWDBalmain RTW Fall 2022Red Carpet Photos from the 2022 Cesar AwardsVersace Men's Fall 2022 The show started strong with Silk Sonic, the superduo composed of Bruno Mars and Anderson Paak, performing their...
MUSIC
Vogue Magazine

Rihanna Revisits a Classic Dior Collection

Rihanna’s maternity style just keeps getting better. Since announcing her pregnancy in January, the star has kept her outfit choices bold and colorful, wearing custom pieces and looks fresh from the fall 2022 runways. New fashion is cause for excitement, but last night while heading to dinner at Giorgio Baldi, the star revisited a classic collection from Christian Dior. Layered over her kitten print mini-dress from KNWLS was a whipstitched fur coat from the brand’s fall 2002 runway. The ombré piece, designed by John Galliano, fades from magenta to tan and features a coyote lining that peeks out on its cuffs and collars. Eye-catching from the moment it debuted on model Raica Oliveira two decades ago, the coat is one of the rarest Dior pieces that Rihanna and longtime collaborator Jahleel Weaver have selected.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Louis Vuitton
Person
Audrey Hepburn
Person
Daniel Arsham
Footwear News

Willow Smith Delivers Dark Glamour in Bejeweled Crop Top & 5-Inch Heels at Vanity Fair Oscars Party With Family

Click here to read the full article. Willow Smith brought subversive style to Vanity Fair’s Oscars 2022 after-party in Beverly Hills on Sunday night. The musician hit the red carpet with family members Will Smith, Jada Pinkett-Smith, Jaden Smith and Trey Smith (Will’s eldest child from a previous marriage) at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in a sleek black crop top. Her ensemble featured a high neckline with a large front cutout, which gained major glamour from long silver sleeves cut in diamond patterns and embellished with large red gems. Her look was further streamlined with a matching...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jewelry#Diamonds#Breakfast#Tiffany Exhibition#Vision Virtuosity#Lvmh Mo T Hennessy#Australian#New Concept Store#Covent Garden Tiffany#Schlumberger
WWD

Best Dressed at the 2022 Grammy Awards

Click here to read the full article. After being postponed from late January in Los Angeles to early April in Las Vegas, the 2022 Grammy Awards finally returned Sunday, and brought out the year’s biggest stars in music — and their most adventurous fashion looks. For the best of the bunch, see the slideshow above. The 2022 Grammy nominees include:More from WWDBest Dressed at the 2022 Grammy AwardsRed Carpet Arrivals at the 2022 Grammy AwardsPhotos of 10 Oscars 2022 Red Carpet Dresses on the Runway Record of the Year I STILL HAVE FAITH IN YOU — ABBA FREEDOM — Jon Batiste I GET A KICK...
LOS ANGELES, CA
WWD

A Breakdown of the Fashion in Harry Styles’ ‘As It Was’ Music Video

Click here to read the full article. Harry Styles is back at it. On Friday, the singer’s highly anticipated lead single “As It Was” was finally released, along with a very fashion-forward music video filled with Styles in red-themed outfits.More from WWDPhotos of 'Bridgerton' Inspired Spring 2022 FashionStandout Fashion Looks From the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar PartyA Look at Olivia Rodrigo's Best Style Moments The video has already accrued more than 13 million views and counting and has become the number-one trending clip on YouTube. Shot in London and directed by Ukrainian director Tanu Muino, the music video starts with Styles walking among...
THEATER & DANCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
Place
Sydney
NewsBreak
Designers & Collections
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Footwear News

Hailey Bieber Is Effortlessly Cool in a Saint Laurent Black Leather Jacket, Lace Trousers and Pointy Pumps

Click here to read the full article. Hailey Bieber proves that any occasion can be an edgy one. The model attended the Saint Laurent Pre-Oscars party in Los Angeles on Friday night, where her ensemble made a bold statement. The event was star-studded and had appearances from fashionable celebrities like Zoe Kravitz, Andie MacDowell and Zendaya. When it comes to Bieber’s outfit, she wore a cropped black leather jacket that raised detailing all over the coat for a sleek look. Underneath, she wore a white crop top that had a plunging neckline and paired with black short shorts. Over the lower half,...
BEAUTY & FASHION
WWD

Marc Jacobs and Futura Hosted a Free Arts NYC Workshop for Teen Artists

Click here to read the full article. Last weekend, Marc Jacobs joined pioneering graffiti artist Futura at the artist’s creative agency ICNCLST. The pair hosted a workshop for Free Arts NYC’s teen students and alumni, focused on the significance of a developing signature motif or logo. (Futura’s creative mark is an atom; Jacobs is known for his minimalist typeface.) After sharing their personal creative processes and careers during a talk and Q&A, the duo led a hands-on workshop to help the students begin developing their own emblems.More from WWDMarc Jacobs RTW Fall 202117 of Tracee Ellis Ross' Most Memorable Red Carpet LooksMarc Jacobs RTW Fall 2020 Jacobs and Futura will reunited at the Free Arts NYC annual gala and art auction set for June 8, where the designer will present Futura as this year’s honoree. Past artists honored by the organization include Kaws, Sam Moyer and Eddie Martinez, Lawrence Weiner, and Taryn Simon. The annual fundraiser supports the nonprofit’s mission of providing education and mentoring for underserved youth. Best of WWDThe Eight Must-See Moments From the 2020 Grammy AwardsAmerican Dream: What to Know About New Jersey's Supersized Shopping MallThe Biggest Spring 2020 Fashion Trends From the Runways
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WWD

Dior and Kim Jones Are Staging a Show in L.A. on May 19

Click here to read the full article. CALIFORNIA DREAMING: Itinerant fashion shows are back in earnest – and Kim Jones is feeling the wanderlust, too. The British designer plans to unveil his spring 2023 men’s collection for Dior in Los Angeles on May 19, WWD has learned.More from WWDFendi Couture Spring 2022Backstage at Dior Men's Fall 2022Front row at Dior Men's Fall 2022 The venue, timing and other details are still under wraps. Dior confirmed the California showing, and highlighted the French house’s long ties to the United States, which date back to the founder Christian Dior. Shortly after his first show in...
LOS ANGELES, CA
WWD

Paris Hilton’s Grammy Handbag Is Now an NFT on a Digital Ukrainian Platform

Peter Dundas is no stranger to the Grammy red carpet. The Norwegian designer, who lives in Los Angeles, dominated headlines in 2017 after creating Beyoncé’s entire wardrobe for music’s biggest night. And last night, at the 64th annual Grammy Awards in Las Vegas, eyes were on his custom yellow and orange ombré jumpsuit, made for singer-songwriter H.E.R., inspired by a look worn by Aretha Franklin in 1976.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Red Carpet Arrivals at the 2022 Grammy Awards

Click here to read the full article. After being postponed from late January in Los Angeles to early April in Las Vegas, the 2022 Grammy Awards finally returned Sunday, and brought out the year’s biggest stars in music. The ceremony was hosted by Trevor Noah, stepping into awards ceremony hosting duties directly on the heels of last Sunday’s Oscars infamous slap between presenter Chris Rock and guest Will Smith. Performers for the 2022 Grammys ranged from best new artist nominee Olivia Rodrigo to previous big winner Billie Eilish, with Lady Gaga, J Balvin, BTS, Brandi Carlile, John Legend and more taking...
LOS ANGELES, CA
WWD

Calvin Klein and Palace Cook Up a Collaboration

Click here to read the full article. Calvin Klein and Palace, the buzzy London-based skateboarding and clothing brand, have cooked up a collaboration called CK 1 Palace. The two companies started teasing about their collaboration on social media this past weekend. An image of the CK 1 Palace billboard was also posted on Palace Skateboard’s Instagram showing the new logo from their joint effort, which combines Palace’s Tri-Ferg logo with the CK one. Calvin Klein has even updated its Instagram profile with the collaborative branding.More from WWDBTS' Fashion Moments From Their MTV Unplugged PerformanceRalph Lauren to Become Official Outfitter of the...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

The 12 Best Duvet Covers on Amazon, According to Customer Reviews

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission. If you’re in the market for the perfect duvet cover, you already know that it can be a tall order.More from WWDThe Fashion in 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Season FourAmazon Prime Day 2020: Fashion and Beauty Deals to Check OutWalmart and Target figure out how to fight back at Amazon Luckily, Amazon has lots of options to choose from. Not only do they have variations in fabrics, patterns and textures, but they’re also offered...
SHOPPING
WWD

The Best Men’s Fashion at the Oscars

While red carpet dresses usually steal the spotlight each year at the Oscars, the men’s fashion has proven to resonate with fans just as much over time. Men’s fashion has seen its own evolution on the Oscars red carpet in each decade’s leading Hollywood men, such as Paul Newman, Marlon Brando and Cary Grant in the 1950s and 1960s, and now with the likes of Timothée Chalamet, Michael B. Jordan and Pharrell Williams.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

WWD

22K+
Followers
21K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Fashion. Beauty. Business.

 https://wwd.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy