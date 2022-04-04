ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wheeling, WV

Across the State

WVNews
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe city of Wheeling is in a transformational period, and according to City Manager Robert Herron, a record amount of money is currently being invested into major improvements that will soon be coming to fruition. “Right now — and I would venture to say that this is a record...

www.wvnews.com

WVNS

National Guard finishes assisting hospitals across state

CHARLESTON, W.V. (WVNS) – During Monday’s press briefing, Gov. Justice was joined by West Virginia National Guard Adjutant General Maj. Gen. Bill Crane to announce the WV National Guard has officially finished its mission of providing additional staffing support across West Virginia hospitals. “We’ve drawn down our support in the hospitals. We really appreciate all […]
WVNews

April 1, 2022

Notice is hereby given that by virtue of that certain Deed of Trust dated February 7, 2020, made by Zachariah Levi Husk and Alexis Paige Husk, husband and wife, unto James C. Turner and Scott E. Wilson, Trustees, which Deed of Trust is of record in the office of the Clerk of the County Commission of Harrison County, West Virginia, in Trust Deed Book No. 1415, page 1140, to secure James E. Davis, Jr. the payment of a negotiable Promissory Note dated February 7, 2020, in the principal amount of $45,000.00, and whereas default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by said Deed of Trust, and the Trustees having been requested in writing to do so by James E. Davis, Jr., the owner and holder of said Promissory Note secured by said Deed of Trust, said Trustees on FRIDAY, APRIL 8, 2022.
WDTV

Contracts to repaint road stripes across the state awarded

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Projects to repaint road stripes in all 10 of West Virginia’s highway districts were among 11 projects award by the West Virginia Division of Highways on Thursday. The following are the contacts awarded for the road stripe repainting:. Highway Safety Inc. was low bidder on...
WVNews

USDA Rural Development welcomes Ryan Thorn as West Virginia state director

MORGANTOWN — President Joe Biden has announced that Ryan Thorn has been appointed as United States Department of Agriculture Rural Development state director in West Virginia. He officially assumed this role last week. State Directors serve as the chief executive officer of Rural Development in the states and territories...
WVNews

Sparking Change: As president of SEVA WV, Devanna Corley has found her passion and niche in spurring economic development in distressed areas of West Virginia

Devanna Corley is no stranger to success. In fact, it seems to follow along her career path with successful stops at Fairmont State University, the West Virginia University Foundation, The Thrasher Group and Civil & Environmental Consultants. Along the way, Corley has not only excelled on the professional level but...
WVNews

Looking to build bridges: As federal co-chair of the Appalachian Regional Commission, Gayle Manchin leads effort for parity in economic development for those in rural areas

Growing up in West Virginia, Gayle Manchin saw and experienced some of the challenges faced by those who call Appalachia home. Now as the federal co-chair of the Appalachian Regional Commission, Manchin is able to take her experiences and what she saw firsthand as an educator and later as the wife of a state and now federal official representing West Virginia.
WVNews

Mon Health Marion Neighborhood Hospital adds new administrator

WHITE HALL — Mon Health Marion Neighborhood Hospital in White Hall has announced the selection of Upshur County resident Carla Hamner, MSN, RN, as hospital administrator. Hamner previously served as the nurse director of the Emergency Department and Intensive Care Unit at Mon Health Stonewall Jackson Memorial Hospital in Weston.
WVNews

Flaherty Sensabaugh Bonasso welcomes back attorney Kiersan S. Lockard

CHARLESTON — Flaherty Sensabaugh Bonasso PLLC is pleased to announce that attorney, Kiersan S. Lockard, has returned to the firm. Lockard initially joined Flaherty’s Charleston office in 2011 and was recently welcomed back. As a member of the firm's health care law practice group, Lockard has focused her...
WVNews

Calendar of Events for Tuesday

West Fork Co-op monthly meeting, 5:30 p.m., United Technical Center, Marietta Street, Gore. Sewer project update for Arlington, Glen Falls, Gore, Dawmont. 304-622-5664. Celebrate Recovery at Clarksburg Baptist Church meets in-person, 6:30 p.m. Doors open 6:15 p.m. Questions: Lou Ortenzio 304-677-8880, louortenzio@gmail.com. Bridgeport Cub Scout Pack 39 spring recruitment event,...
WVNews

West Virginia University recognizes new Bucklew Scholars; "young, innovative" scholars will vie for Foundation Scholarship, WVU's highest academic scholarship

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Harnessing creativity and determination while classrooms and extracurricular activities were upended by the pandemic, the newest cohort of Bucklew Scholars has forged new paths to begin a journey at West Virginia University focused on discovery and finding creative solutions to the issues that have commanded the attention of its generation.
MORGANTOWN, WV

