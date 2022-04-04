Here’s Everyone Who Won a Grammy During Sunday’s Awards Ceremony
The winners of this year’s top music honors have officially been crowned.
The televised ceremony, hosted by Trevor Noah, took place at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas and featured a bevy of performances from nominees including Billie Eilish, Justin Bieber, Olivia Rodrigo, BTS, Silk Sonic — who ultimately took home record of the year and song of the year for "Leave the Door Open" — Jon Batiste and Carrie Underwood.
While the majority of the awards were announced offscreen, the evening doled out the evening’s biggest prizes, including album of the year, which was awarded to Jon Batiste for “We Are.”
Here’s the list of winners from the 2022 televised ceremony:
Record Of The Year
WINNER: LEAVE THE DOOR OPEN — Silk Sonic
I STILL HAVE FAITH IN YOU — ABBA
FREEDOM — Jon Batiste
I GET A KICK OUT OF YOU — Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga
PEACHES — Justin Bieber Featuring Daniel Caesar & Giveon
RIGHT ON TIME — Brandi Carlile
KISS ME MORE — Doja Cat Featuring SZA
HAPPIER THAN EVER — Billie Eilish
MONTERO (CALL ME BY YOUR NAME) — Lil Nas X
DRIVERS LICENSE — Olivia Rodrigo
Album Of The Year
WINNER: WE ARE — Jon Batiste
LOVE FOR SALE — Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga
JUSTICE (TRIPLE CHUCKS DELUXE) — Justin Bieber
PLANET HER (DELUXE) — Doja Cat
HAPPIER THAN EVER — Billie Eilish
BACK OF MY MIND — H.E.R.
MONTERO — Lil Nas X
SOUR — Olivia Rodrigo
EVERMORE — Taylor Swift
DONDA — Kanye West
Song Of The Year
WINNER: LEAVE THE DOOR OPEN — Brandon Anderson, Christopher Brody Brown, Dernst Emile II & Bruno Mars, songwriters (Silk Sonic)
BAD HABITS — Fred Gibson, Johnny McDaid & Ed Sheeran, songwriters (Ed Sheeran)
A BEAUTIFUL NOISE — Ruby Amanfu, Brandi Carlile, Brandy Clark, Alicia Keys, Hillary Lindsey, Lori McKenna, Linda Perry & Hailey Whitters, songwriters (Alicia Keys & Brandi Carlile)
DRIVERS LICENSE — Daniel Nigro & Olivia Rodrigo, songwriters (Olivia Rodrigo)
FIGHT FOR YOU — Dernst Emile II, H.E.R. & Tiara Thomas, songwriters (H.E.R.)
HAPPIER THAN EVER — Billie Eilish O’Connell & Finneas O’Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish)
KISS ME MORE — Rogét Chahayed, Amala Zandile Dlamini, Lukasz Gottwald, Carter Lang, Gerard A. Powell II, Solána Rowe & David Sprecher, songwriters (Doja Cat Featuring SZA)
MONTERO (CALL ME BY YOUR NAME) — Denzel Baptiste, David Biral, Omer Fedi, Montero Hill & Roy Lenzo, songwriters (Lil Nas X)
PEACHES — Louis Bell, Justin Bieber, Giveon Dezmann Evans, Bernard Harvey, Felisha “Fury” King, Matthew Sean Leon, Luis Manuel Martinez Jr., Aaron Simmonds, Ashton Simmonds, Andrew Wotman & Keavan Yazdani, songwriters (Justin Bieber Featuring Daniel Caesar & Giveon)
RIGHT ON TIME — Brandi Carlile, Dave Cobb, Phil Hanseroth & Tim Hanseroth, songwriters (Brandi Carlile)
Best New Artist
WINNER: OLIVIA RODRIGO
AROOJ AFTAB
JIMMIE ALLEN
BABY KEEM
FINNEAS
GLASS ANIMALS
JAPANESE BREAKFAST
SAWEETIE
THE KID LAROI
ARLO PARKS
Best Pop Vocal Album
WINNER: SOUR — Olivia Rodrigo
JUSTICE (TRIPLE CHUCKS DELUXE) — Justin Bieber
PLANET HER (DELUXE) — Doja Cat
HAPPIER THAN EVER — Billie Eilish
POSITIONS — Ariana Grande
Best Rap Performance
WINNER: FAMILY TIES — Baby Keem Featuring Kendrick Lamar
UP — Cardi B
MY LIFE — J. Cole Featuring 21 Savage & Morray
WAY 2 SEXY — Drake Featuring Future & Young Thug
THOT S*** — Megan Thee Stallion
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance
WINNER: KISS ME MORE — Doja Cat Featuring SZA
I GET A KICK OUT OF YOU — Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga
LONELY — Justin Bieber & Benny Blanco
BUTTER — BTS
HIGHER POWER — Coldplay
Best R&B Album
WINNER: HEAUX TALES — Jazmine Sullivan
TEMPORARY HIGHS IN THE VIOLET SKIES — Snoh Aalegra
WE ARE — Jon Batiste
GOLD-DIGGERS SOUND — Leon Bridges
BACK OF MY MIND — H.E.R.
Best Country Album
WINNER: STARTING OVER — Chris Stapleton
SKELETONS — Brothers Osborne
REMEMBER HER NAME — Mickey Guyton
THE MARFA TAPES — Miranda Lambert, Jon Randall & Jack Ingram
THE BALLAD OF DOOD & JUANITA — Sturgill Simpson
