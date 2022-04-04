Here’s Everyone Who Won a Grammy During Sunday’s Awards Ceremony

Click here to read the full article.

The winners of this year’s top music honors have officially been crowned.

The televised ceremony, hosted by Trevor Noah, took place at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas and featured a bevy of performances from nominees including Billie Eilish, Justin Bieber, Olivia Rodrigo, BTS, Silk Sonic — who ultimately took home record of the year and song of the year for “Leave the Door Open” — Jon Batiste and Carrie Underwood.

While the majority of the awards were announced offscreen, the evening doled out the evening’s biggest prizes, including album of the year, which was awarded to Jon Batiste for “We Are.”

Here’s the list of winners from the 2022 televised ceremony:

Record Of The Year

WINNER: LEAVE THE DOOR OPEN — Silk Sonic

I STILL HAVE FAITH IN YOU — ABBA

FREEDOM — Jon Batiste

I GET A KICK OUT OF YOU — Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga

PEACHES — Justin Bieber Featuring Daniel Caesar & Giveon

RIGHT ON TIME — Brandi Carlile

KISS ME MORE — Doja Cat Featuring SZA

HAPPIER THAN EVER — Billie Eilish

MONTERO (CALL ME BY YOUR NAME) — Lil Nas X

DRIVERS LICENSE — Olivia Rodrigo

Album Of The Year

WINNER: WE ARE — Jon Batiste

LOVE FOR SALE — Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga

JUSTICE (TRIPLE CHUCKS DELUXE) — Justin Bieber

PLANET HER (DELUXE) — Doja Cat

HAPPIER THAN EVER — Billie Eilish

BACK OF MY MIND — H.E.R.

MONTERO — Lil Nas X

SOUR — Olivia Rodrigo

EVERMORE — Taylor Swift

DONDA — Kanye West

Song Of The Year

WINNER: LEAVE THE DOOR OPEN — Brandon Anderson, Christopher Brody Brown, Dernst Emile II & Bruno Mars, songwriters (Silk Sonic)

BAD HABITS — Fred Gibson, Johnny McDaid & Ed Sheeran, songwriters (Ed Sheeran)

A BEAUTIFUL NOISE — Ruby Amanfu, Brandi Carlile, Brandy Clark, Alicia Keys, Hillary Lindsey, Lori McKenna, Linda Perry & Hailey Whitters, songwriters (Alicia Keys & Brandi Carlile)

DRIVERS LICENSE — Daniel Nigro & Olivia Rodrigo, songwriters (Olivia Rodrigo)

FIGHT FOR YOU — Dernst Emile II, H.E.R. & Tiara Thomas, songwriters (H.E.R.)

HAPPIER THAN EVER — Billie Eilish O’Connell & Finneas O’Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish)

KISS ME MORE — Rogét Chahayed, Amala Zandile Dlamini, Lukasz Gottwald, Carter Lang, Gerard A. Powell II, Solána Rowe & David Sprecher, songwriters (Doja Cat Featuring SZA)

MONTERO (CALL ME BY YOUR NAME) — Denzel Baptiste, David Biral, Omer Fedi, Montero Hill & Roy Lenzo, songwriters (Lil Nas X)

PEACHES — Louis Bell, Justin Bieber, Giveon Dezmann Evans, Bernard Harvey, Felisha “Fury” King, Matthew Sean Leon, Luis Manuel Martinez Jr., Aaron Simmonds, Ashton Simmonds, Andrew Wotman & Keavan Yazdani, songwriters (Justin Bieber Featuring Daniel Caesar & Giveon)

RIGHT ON TIME — Brandi Carlile, Dave Cobb, Phil Hanseroth & Tim Hanseroth, songwriters (Brandi Carlile)

Best New Artist

WINNER: OLIVIA RODRIGO

AROOJ AFTAB

JIMMIE ALLEN

BABY KEEM

FINNEAS

GLASS ANIMALS

JAPANESE BREAKFAST

SAWEETIE

THE KID LAROI

ARLO PARKS

Best Pop Vocal Album

WINNER: SOUR — Olivia Rodrigo

JUSTICE (TRIPLE CHUCKS DELUXE) — Justin Bieber

PLANET HER (DELUXE) — Doja Cat

HAPPIER THAN EVER — Billie Eilish

POSITIONS — Ariana Grande

Best Rap Performance

WINNER: FAMILY TIES — Baby Keem Featuring Kendrick Lamar

UP — Cardi B

MY LIFE — J. Cole Featuring 21 Savage & Morray

WAY 2 SEXY — Drake Featuring Future & Young Thug

THOT S*** — Megan Thee Stallion

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

WINNER: KISS ME MORE — Doja Cat Featuring SZA

I GET A KICK OUT OF YOU — Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga

LONELY — Justin Bieber & Benny Blanco

BUTTER — BTS

HIGHER POWER — Coldplay

Best R&B Album

WINNER: HEAUX TALES — Jazmine Sullivan

TEMPORARY HIGHS IN THE VIOLET SKIES — Snoh Aalegra

WE ARE — Jon Batiste

GOLD-DIGGERS SOUND — Leon Bridges

BACK OF MY MIND — H.E.R.

Best Country Album

WINNER: STARTING OVER — Chris Stapleton

SKELETONS — Brothers Osborne

REMEMBER HER NAME — Mickey Guyton

THE MARFA TAPES — Miranda Lambert, Jon Randall & Jack Ingram

THE BALLAD OF DOOD & JUANITA — Sturgill Simpson

