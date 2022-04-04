ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Here’s Everyone Who Won a Grammy During Sunday’s Awards Ceremony

By Kristen Tauer
WWD
WWD
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23huEe_0eyTHR7I00

Click here to read the full article.

The winners of this year’s top music honors have officially been crowned.

The televised ceremony, hosted by Trevor Noah, took place at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas and featured a bevy of performances from nominees including Billie Eilish, Justin Bieber, Olivia Rodrigo, BTS, Silk Sonic — who ultimately took home record of the year and song of the year for “Leave the Door Open” — Jon Batiste and Carrie Underwood.

More from WWD

While the majority of the awards were announced offscreen, the evening doled out the evening’s biggest prizes, including album of the year, which was awarded to Jon Batiste for “We Are.”

Here’s the list of winners from the 2022 televised ceremony:

Record Of The Year
WINNER: LEAVE THE DOOR OPEN — Silk Sonic
I STILL HAVE FAITH IN YOU — ABBA
FREEDOM — Jon Batiste
I GET A KICK OUT OF YOU — Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga
PEACHES — Justin Bieber Featuring Daniel Caesar & Giveon
RIGHT ON TIME — Brandi Carlile
KISS ME MORE — Doja Cat Featuring SZA
HAPPIER THAN EVER — Billie Eilish
MONTERO (CALL ME BY YOUR NAME) — Lil Nas X
DRIVERS LICENSE — Olivia Rodrigo

Album Of The Year
WINNER: WE ARE — Jon Batiste
LOVE FOR SALE — Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga
JUSTICE (TRIPLE CHUCKS DELUXE) — Justin Bieber
PLANET HER (DELUXE) — Doja Cat
HAPPIER THAN EVER — Billie Eilish
BACK OF MY MIND — H.E.R.
MONTERO — Lil Nas X
SOUR — Olivia Rodrigo
EVERMORE — Taylor Swift
DONDA — Kanye West

Song Of The Year
WINNER: LEAVE THE DOOR OPEN — Brandon Anderson, Christopher Brody Brown, Dernst Emile II & Bruno Mars, songwriters (Silk Sonic)
BAD HABITS — Fred Gibson, Johnny McDaid & Ed Sheeran, songwriters (Ed Sheeran)
A BEAUTIFUL NOISE — Ruby Amanfu, Brandi Carlile, Brandy Clark, Alicia Keys, Hillary Lindsey, Lori McKenna, Linda Perry & Hailey Whitters, songwriters (Alicia Keys & Brandi Carlile)
DRIVERS LICENSE — Daniel Nigro & Olivia Rodrigo, songwriters (Olivia Rodrigo)
FIGHT FOR YOU — Dernst Emile II, H.E.R. & Tiara Thomas, songwriters (H.E.R.)
HAPPIER THAN EVER — Billie Eilish O’Connell & Finneas O’Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish)
KISS ME MORE — Rogét Chahayed, Amala Zandile Dlamini, Lukasz Gottwald, Carter Lang, Gerard A. Powell II, Solána Rowe & David Sprecher, songwriters (Doja Cat Featuring SZA)
MONTERO (CALL ME BY YOUR NAME) — Denzel Baptiste, David Biral, Omer Fedi, Montero Hill & Roy Lenzo, songwriters (Lil Nas X)
PEACHES — Louis Bell, Justin Bieber, Giveon Dezmann Evans, Bernard Harvey, Felisha “Fury” King, Matthew Sean Leon, Luis Manuel Martinez Jr., Aaron Simmonds, Ashton Simmonds, Andrew Wotman & Keavan Yazdani, songwriters (Justin Bieber Featuring Daniel Caesar & Giveon)
RIGHT ON TIME — Brandi Carlile, Dave Cobb, Phil Hanseroth & Tim Hanseroth, songwriters (Brandi Carlile)

Best New Artist
WINNER: OLIVIA RODRIGO
AROOJ AFTAB
JIMMIE ALLEN
BABY KEEM
FINNEAS
GLASS ANIMALS
JAPANESE BREAKFAST
SAWEETIE
THE KID LAROI
ARLO PARKS

Best Pop Vocal Album
WINNER: SOUR — Olivia Rodrigo
JUSTICE (TRIPLE CHUCKS DELUXE) — Justin Bieber
PLANET HER (DELUXE) — Doja Cat
HAPPIER THAN EVER — Billie Eilish
POSITIONS — Ariana Grande

Best Rap Performance
WINNER: FAMILY TIES — Baby Keem Featuring Kendrick Lamar
UP — Cardi B
MY LIFE — J. Cole Featuring 21 Savage & Morray
WAY 2 SEXY — Drake Featuring Future & Young Thug
THOT S*** — Megan Thee Stallion

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance
WINNER: KISS ME MORE — Doja Cat Featuring SZA
I GET A KICK OUT OF YOU — Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga
LONELY — Justin Bieber & Benny Blanco
BUTTER — BTS
HIGHER POWER — Coldplay

Best R&B Album
WINNER: HEAUX TALES — Jazmine Sullivan
TEMPORARY HIGHS IN THE VIOLET SKIES — Snoh Aalegra
WE ARE — Jon Batiste
GOLD-DIGGERS SOUND — Leon Bridges
BACK OF MY MIND — H.E.R.

Best Country Album
WINNER: STARTING OVER — Chris Stapleton
SKELETONS — Brothers Osborne
REMEMBER HER NAME — Mickey Guyton
THE MARFA TAPES — Miranda Lambert, Jon Randall & Jack Ingram
THE BALLAD OF DOOD & JUANITA — Sturgill Simpson

See the full list of nominees here.

WWD’s List of Best Dressed at the 2022 Grammy Awards

Best of WWD

Comments / 0

Related
WWD

Best Dressed at the 2022 Grammy Awards

Click here to read the full article. After being postponed from late January in Los Angeles to early April in Las Vegas, the 2022 Grammy Awards finally returned Sunday, and brought out the year’s biggest stars in music — and their most adventurous fashion looks. For the best of the bunch, see the slideshow above. The 2022 Grammy nominees include:More from WWDBest Dressed at the 2022 Grammy AwardsRed Carpet Arrivals at the 2022 Grammy AwardsPhotos of 10 Oscars 2022 Red Carpet Dresses on the Runway Record of the Year I STILL HAVE FAITH IN YOU — ABBA FREEDOM — Jon Batiste I GET A KICK...
LOS ANGELES, CA
WWD

BTS Shines in Custom Louis Vuitton Suits at the 2022 Grammy Awards

Click here to read the full article. BTS has arrived at the 2022 Grammys. The Korean boy band walked the red carpet of the awards ceremony on Sunday in suits by Louis Vuitton, for which they are all brand ambassadors.More from WWDBest Dressed at the 2022 Grammy AwardsRed Carpet Arrivals at the 2022 Grammy AwardsRed Carpet Photos from the 2022 Cesar Awards The suits were coordinated in a blue, brown and white and custom-made with wool and cashmere, inspired by the men’s fall 2022 collection. Their sneakers were also made by the French label. Members V and RM, wore brown suits with a...
BEAUTY & FASHION
WWD

Red Carpet Arrivals at the 2022 Grammy Awards

Click here to read the full article. After being postponed from late January in Los Angeles to early April in Las Vegas, the 2022 Grammy Awards finally returned Sunday, and brought out the year’s biggest stars in music. The ceremony was hosted by Trevor Noah, stepping into awards ceremony hosting duties directly on the heels of last Sunday’s Oscars infamous slap between presenter Chris Rock and guest Will Smith. Performers for the 2022 Grammys ranged from best new artist nominee Olivia Rodrigo to previous big winner Billie Eilish, with Lady Gaga, J Balvin, BTS, Brandi Carlile, John Legend and more taking...
Deadline

Grammy Winners: Jon Batiste & Silk Sonic Top Night — Complete List

Click here to read the full article. Jon Batiste hauled home five trophies at the 64th Grammys, including Album of the Year for We Are. He went into the night with 11 nominations and ended up with Album of the Year, American roots performance and American roots song, best score soundtrack for visual media (in a tie with Carlos Rafael Rivera’s score for The Queen’s Gambit) and best music video for “Freedom.” Right behind Batiste was the duo Silk Sonic, who took the night’s two other big categories: Record and Song of the Year, both for “Leave the Door Open” as...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jazmine Sullivan
Person
Carrie Underwood
Person
Sturgill Simpson
Person
Miranda Lambert
Person
Brandi Carlile
Person
Justin Bieber
Person
Olivia Rodrigo
Person
Kanye
Person
Jon Randall
Person
Mickey Guyton
Person
Billie Eilish
Person
Jon Batiste
Person
Snoh Aalegra
Person
Johnny Mcdaid
Person
Ed Sheeran
Person
Linda Perry
Person
Tony Bennett
CBS Chicago

Kanye West wins some GRAMMYs, but was told weeks ago that he wouldn't be performing

CHICAGO (CBS Chicago/CBS LA) -- Chicago native Kanye West was nominated for five GRAMMYs this year and won a couple, but was told weeks ago that he would not be performing at the Sunday night ceremony due to his "concerning online behavior" -- and perform he did not. West's "Donda" album was up for both Album of the Year and Best Rap Album. It did not win either award. For best rap album, "Donda" lost out to "Call Me If You Get Lost" by Tyler, The Creator, while for Album of the Year, it lost out to "We Are" by...
CHICAGO, IL
The Boot

Jon Batiste’s ‘Cry’ Wins Best American Roots Song at 2022 Grammy Awards

Jon Batiste has walked away with his second win at the 2022 Grammy Awards. His track "Cry" was Best American Roots Song, just moments after winning Best American Roots Performance for the same track. "Cry" was nominated alongside Allison Russell's "Nightflyer," Yola's "Diamond Studded Shoes," Rhiannon Giddens and Francesco Turrisi's...
MUSIC
Hello Magazine

Chris Rock defends Will Smith in fresh comments about slap

Chris Rock has seemingly defended Will Smith in a fresh exchange between him and a fan while continuing on his stand-up tour. The Madagascar star, who was performing at The Wilbur theatre in Boston on Thursday, was quick to disagree with a heckler who shouted out a negative comment about Will.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grammy Awards#Awards Ceremony#Mgm Grand Garden Arena#Bts#Daniel Caesar Giveon
Hello Magazine

'Heartbroken' Will Smith makes surprise career decision after Chris Rock altercation

Almost a week after Will Smith rocked the Oscars by slapping presenter, Chris Rock, in the face, he has resigned from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. The King Richard star issued a statement via People which read: "I have directly responded to the Academy's disciplinary hearing notice, and I will fully accept any and all consequences for my conduct.
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

Silk Sonic Tapped to Open 2022 Grammy Awards, Lady Gaga Added to Lineup

Click here to read the full article. UPDATE (4/1): Lady Gaga is the latest artist to join the Grammys lineup, with the Recording Academy announcing Friday that the singer — nominated for Album of the Year for Love for Sale with Tony Bennett — will perform at Sunday’s show in Las Vegas. UPDATE (3/30): Silk Sonic will take the stage at this year’s Grammys, with the Recording Academy asking Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak to open the show. The Grammys have added a handful of other artists to this year’s lineup, too, including John Legend, Carrie Underwood, and J Balvin with Maria Becerra. A...
MUSIC
Footwear News

Justin Bieber Suits Up in Platform Crocs & Wife Hailey Bieber Wears Strapless Silk Dress at Grammy Awards 2022

Click here to read the full article. The Biebers arrived in contrasting styles in Las Vegas at the 2022 Grammy Awards on Sunday. Justin Bieber hit the red carpet in a streetwear-worthy outfit, featuring an oversized gray Balenciaga suit designed by Demna Gvasalia. The ensemble consisted of a blazer with sleeves hanging over his hands, as well as wide-leg trousers with a silver waller chain. Completing the look was a white tank top, hot pink beanie and oval-shaped black sunglasses. On the more formal end of the spectrum, Hailey Bieber was the picture of elegance in a white strapless silk gown by...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Rolling Stone

John Legend Honors Ukraine With Native Artists at 2022 Grammys

Click here to read the full article. In a rare year where John Legend wasn’t nominated for a Grammy Award, the EGOT winner still made his presence felt at the 2022 show by debuting his new song “Free” at the ceremony Sunday. Legend honored Ukraine with the performance, appearing onstage at the piano following a statement from Volodymyr Zelensky. He kicked off the touching “Free,” a song he dropped earlier on Sunday, joined by Ukrainian singer Mika Newtown and poet Lyuba Yakimchuk. A statement calling for donations read across the screen following the performance. A 12-time Grammy winner, Legend most recently received...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Grammy
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Whiskey Riff

Chris Stapleton To Perform At The 64th Grammy Awards Next Sunday

Chris Stapleton will be the sole reason I watch the Grammy Awards this year. They just announced the second round of performers for the show this morning, which also include Jon Batiste, H.E.R., Foo Fighters, Nas, Ben Platt, Cynthia Erivo, Leslie Odom, Jr. and Rachel Zegler. “Anyone have Chris Stapleton’s...
MUSIC
NBC Miami

Grammy 2022 Performers: Olivia Rodrigo, Brandi Carlile, Jon Batiste and More

Award season is officially in full swing and the Recording Academy has announced two rounds of performers for music's biggest night, which will be held on Sunday, April 3. The first round of performers announced include BTS, Olivia Rodrigo, Billie Eilish, Lil Nas X with Jack Harlow, Brandi Carlile and Brothers Osborne. These performers are also Grammy nominees this year.
MUSIC
Complex

Jon Batiste Wins Album of the Year for ‘We Are’ at 2022 Grammys

It’s official. The Recording Academy has awarded Jon Batiste with this year’s Album of the Year award for We Are. It was a tough category, with albums from Lil Nas X, the artist formerly known as Kanye West, Lady Gaga and Tony Bennett, Justin Bieber, Doja Cat, Billie Eilish, H.E.R., Olivia Rodrigo, and Taylor Swift all receiving nods as potential year-defining records. Plus, the 2022 awards marked the first where 10 artists earned the recognition. But Batiste still won the trophy, even among some of the biggest names in popular music.
MUSIC
WWD

The Biggest Style Moments During the 2022 Grammy Awards

Click here to read the full article. Another year, another fashionable run of bold, head-turning outfits at the Grammy Awards. Of all the awards shows, the Grammys is perhaps one that invites some of the most memorable ensembles worn by some of the biggest stars. From the red carpet to the outfit changes during the performances, it seemed artists did not hold back when it came to fashion-forward clothing.More from WWDBalmain RTW Fall 2022Red Carpet Photos from the 2022 Cesar AwardsVersace Men's Fall 2022 The show started strong with Silk Sonic, the superduo composed of Bruno Mars and Anderson Paak, performing their...
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

H.E.R. Played Every Instrument in the World With Lenny Kravitz and Travis Barker at the Grammys

Click here to read the full article. H.E.R., already a regular on the Grammy stage, returned to the awards show Sunday to perform an all-star medley at the Las Vegas ceremony with Lenny Kravitz, Travis Barker, and Jimmy Jam & Terry Lewis joining the singer onstage. The singer, born Gabriella Wilson, opened her blowout performance with a rendition of her song “Damage” alongside the legendary production duo of Jam and Lewis on bass and keytar. The producers also served as co-producers on the studio version of the single. From there, H.E.R. moseyed over to glitter-covered drums to solo out behind the...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Grammys 2022: Joni Mitchell, Dua Lipa, and Jared Leto among guest presenters

The 64th Grammy Awards have finally announced the names of its guest presenters.This year’s award show, hosted by Trevor Noah, has invited a diverse roster of musicians, artists, and actors to present the awards, including Joni Mitchell, Megan Thee Stallion, and Questlove. They will be joined on Sunday 3 April by past Grammy winners Dua Lipa, Lenny Kravitz, Ludacris, Bonnie Raitt, Billy Porter and Keith Urban, as well as past Grammy nominees Avril Lavigne and Kelsea Ballerini. Also added to the mix as awards presenters are Jared Leto, Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, and actor Anthony Mackie.Opening the ceremony will be...
CELEBRITIES
WWD

WWD

22K+
Followers
21K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Fashion. Beauty. Business.

 https://wwd.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy