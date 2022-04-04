ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Knicks rout Magic 118-88 with help from Barrett, Toppin

By The Associated Press
KEYT
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — RJ Barrett scored 27 points, Obi Toppin matched his career high with 20 and the New York Knicks...

keyt.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

NBA Announces Legendary Head Coach Has Died

The NBA lost a legendary coach and a legendary player today as former Coach of the Year Gene Shue passed away. He was 90 years old. Shue made his mark in college as an All-ACC guard at Maryland and then in the NBA as a five-time All-Star with the Pistons. But he really made his mark on the game with his 22-year run as a head coach.
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
The Spun

Jay Bilas Makes His Opinion On Hubert Davis Very Clear

There was a point in the Tar Heels’ season when very few people believed they would even make the NCAA Tournament. But, first-year head coach Hubert Davis and his North Carolina squad put those doubts to rest with an incredibly improbable National Championship run. Back-to-back 20+ point losses to...
COLLEGE SPORTS
KEYT

Booker scores 32, Suns eliminate Lakers from playoff race

PHOENIX (AP) — Devin Booker scored 32 points and the Phoenix Suns won their franchise-record 63rd game of the season, beating a Lakers team minus LeBron James 121-110 to eliminate Los Angeles from the playoff race. It was a tight game during the first half but Phoenix used a 29-9 run in the third quarter to create separation. The rest of the night was essentially a celebration for the Suns, who danced and dunked their way past the forlorn Lakers. Los Angeles, playing without James for a second consecutive game because of a sprained ankle, has lost seven straight. Russell Westbrook scored 28 points while Anthony Davis added 21 points and 13 rebounds. Deandre Ayton had 22 points for Phoenix, which avoided its first three-game losing streak of the season.
PHOENIX, AZ
KEYT

Lakers without LeBron again as they face playoff elimination

PHOENIX (AP) — The Los Angeles Lakers again will be without star LeBron James as they try to stave off playoff elimination. James has been ruled out for Tuesday night’s game against the Phoenix Suns because of a sprained left ankle. He also sat out on Sunday night after scoring 38 points on Friday. Lakers forward Anthony Davis is listed as questionable with a sprained right foot. LA is two games behind the San Antonio Spurs for the final spot in the Western Conference play-in tournament. If the Lakers lose to the Suns and the Spurs beat the Nuggets, the Lakers will not make the postseason.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alec Burks
Person
Obi Toppin
Person
Immanuel Quickley
Person
Rj Barrett
KEYT

Matta’s comeback includes rekindling Butler’s winning ways

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Thad Matta only stayed for one season the last time Butler hired him as head coach. Over the next decade, the Bulldogs celebrated unprecedented success including two straight national runner-up finishes. Now athletic director Barry Collier believes his 54-year-old former assistant can recreate the script — five years after he left Ohio State because of health concerns. Matta fits the model. Like most Butler coaches over the past half century, he’s a school alum and paid his dues as an assistant. The question now is whether Matta can bring back Butler’s winning ways..
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Columbus Dispatch

Columbus Clippers off to a slow start very early in 2022

Previous game: IronPigs 6, Clippers 1, Tuesday at Lehigh Valley. Recap: Columbus' starting pitcher Peyton Battenfield gave up three runs in 4 2/3 innings Wednesday. Reliever Nathan Ocker also struggled, walking three batters and allowing two runs in 1/3 inning of work. His ERA very early in the season stands at 54.00. The Clippers only managed two hits: a Gabriel Arias single and Richie Palacios double. In his rehab appearance, outfielder Josh Naylor went 0-2 and was walked twice. ...
COLUMBUS, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy