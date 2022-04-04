ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Bedford, MA

Bespoke Joseph Abboud Sets Sights on Grooms

By Jean E. Palmieri
WWD
WWD
 1 day ago
When it comes to weddings and special occasions, it’s often the bride that gets all the attention. The Joseph Abboud brand is out to change that.

At the end of 2020, Joseph Abboud , which is owned by the brand marketing firm WHP Global, launched a new made-to-measure suit offering called Bespoke Joseph Abboud that is manufactured at its factory in New Bedford, Mass. And with the unprecedented demand for formalwear due to the rescheduling of events during the pandemic, the brand is working feverishly to fill the demand.

“It’s no secret that the special occasion/wedding/tailored clothing business is back in full force,” said Jeff Jones, vice president of merchandising for WHP, who oversees the Abboud brand. “And that’s reflected by the business in our Bespoke Joseph Abboud and within Men’s Wearhouse locations.”

WHP bought the Abboud brand from Tailored Brands , the parent of Men’s Wearhouse, in 2020 for $115 million and as part of the deal, entered into a licensing deal with the retailer for the exclusive right to sell and rent the brand’s apparel in the U.S. and Canada.

Jones said the Massachusetts factory can produce up to 400 suits a day and is running at full capacity. The workers there manufacture two- and three-button suits, tuxedos, blazers and suit separates. “That speaks to the desire from the groom to look his best,” Jones said. “And there’s nothing like a custom suit tailored to you.”

The Bespoke Joseph Abboud collection is sold directly to consumers through the brand’s website where guys can book an appointment to have a stylist come to their home or office and help them create their own look. In addition, they can also visit one of the Men’s Warehouse stores scattered throughout the country and work with the staff there to build a Joseph Abboud Custom suit.

Prices at Men’s Wearhouse start at $799, Jones said, and at $950 for Bespoke Joseph Abboud.

Jones said although black tuxedos are still popular among guys, some fashion shifts are happening. “The new blue,” which is a bit brighter than the traditional midnight blue, is among the most popular choices these days, along with texture, whether that’s velvet, corduroy or other fabrics. And brighter colors are also finding fans.

“Everything is on social media today, so they know they’re going to seen,” he said. “So guys are more willing to take risks.”

WWD

