ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Jon Batiste tops Grammy Awards, winning 5 trophies

By The Associated Press
AL.com
AL.com
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Olivia Rodrigo made an impressive Grammy debut, Silk Sonic claimed two major awards and Jon Batiste had the most stunning victory of the night winning the top prize at Sunday’s Grammy Awards. Batiste won five Grammys Sunday including album of the year for...

www.al.com

Comments / 0

AL.com
AL.com

172K+

Followers

47K+

Posts

59M+

Views

Related
Footwear News

The Worst-Dressed Celebrities at the Grammy Awards 2022, According to Twitter

Click here to read the full article. The 2022 Grammy Awards will forever be an occasion to make a fashion statement. This year’s event, held last Sunday in Las Vegas, featured an array of colorful, embellished and dramatic looks — but not all of them were well-received. While many applauded celebrities for taking style risks at the star-studded event, others had doubts about many musicians’ chosen ensembles for the occasion. Fans took to Twitter to express their surprise and confusion over a variety of outfits that appeared on the red carpet throughout the evening. From oversized suits to textured dresses, discover some...
MUSIC
AFP

Jon Batiste: jazz master turned Grammys royalty

An artist's artist with elastic creative dexterity and high-octane charisma, the already world-class jazzman Jon Batiste has emerged as an unexpected Grammys golden boy. Batiste entered Sunday with 11 Grammy nominations, the most of any artist, spanning the top categories but also a variety of genres and mediums, including R&B, jazz, American roots and contemporary classical.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Hello Magazine

Chris Rock defends Will Smith in fresh comments about slap

Chris Rock has seemingly defended Will Smith in a fresh exchange between him and a fan while continuing on his stand-up tour. The Madagascar star, who was performing at The Wilbur theatre in Boston on Thursday, was quick to disagree with a heckler who shouted out a negative comment about Will.
CELEBRITIES
CinemaBlend

Following Will Smith’s Resignation From The Academy, Two Of His Upcoming Movies Have Hit Setbacks

This past week has been a whirlwind for Will Smith. After Smith slapped Chris Rock at the Oscars for making a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith, the actor has experienced heavy backlash (and some support) from Hollywood and the general public. There have been a number of developments since the awards show last Sunday, with the latest being the confirmation that Smith has resigned from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. Now, it would seem that two of his upcoming movies have experienced setbacks.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Suga
Person
Tom Jones
Person
Taylor Hawkins
Person
Trent Reznor
Person
Olivia Rodrigo
Person
Chris Stapleton
Person
Kendrick Lamar
Person
Carly Simon
Person
John Legend
Person
Billie Eilish
Person
Jon Batiste
Person
Lady Gaga
Person
Baby Keem
Person
Paul Simon
Person
Atticus Ross
Person
Tony Bennett
Rolling Stone

Silk Sonic Tapped to Open 2022 Grammy Awards, Lady Gaga Added to Lineup

Click here to read the full article. UPDATE (4/1): Lady Gaga is the latest artist to join the Grammys lineup, with the Recording Academy announcing Friday that the singer — nominated for Album of the Year for Love for Sale with Tony Bennett — will perform at Sunday’s show in Las Vegas. UPDATE (3/30): Silk Sonic will take the stage at this year’s Grammys, with the Recording Academy asking Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak to open the show. The Grammys have added a handful of other artists to this year’s lineup, too, including John Legend, Carrie Underwood, and J Balvin with Maria Becerra. A...
MUSIC
Hello Magazine

'Heartbroken' Will Smith makes surprise career decision after Chris Rock altercation

Almost a week after Will Smith rocked the Oscars by slapping presenter, Chris Rock, in the face, he has resigned from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. The King Richard star issued a statement via People which read: "I have directly responded to the Academy's disciplinary hearing notice, and I will fully accept any and all consequences for my conduct.
CELEBRITIES
International Business Times

Genre-spanning Artist Batiste Wins Four Early Grammys

The Grammy awards kicked off on Sunday with leading nominee Jon Batiste winning four trophies as the music industry rolled out the red carpet for a pandemic-delayed celebration in Las Vegas. The honors for Batiste, a multi-genre artist who went into the ceremony with 11 nominations, included best music video...
LAS VEGAS, NV
KULR8

Jon Batiste, Foo Fighters among Grammy performers

Foo Fighters, Nas, Jon Batiste and Chris Stapleton will perform at the Grammy Awards. The artists - who are all nominated for awards at the Las Vegas ceremony - will all take to the stage at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on music's biggest night on 3 April. In addition,...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Industry#Trophies#Ap#Bruno Mars
Rolling Stone

H.E.R. Played Every Instrument in the World With Lenny Kravitz and Travis Barker at the Grammys

Click here to read the full article. H.E.R., already a regular on the Grammy stage, returned to the awards show Sunday to perform an all-star medley at the Las Vegas ceremony with Lenny Kravitz, Travis Barker, and Jimmy Jam & Terry Lewis joining the singer onstage. The singer, born Gabriella Wilson, opened her blowout performance with a rendition of her song “Damage” alongside the legendary production duo of Jam and Lewis on bass and keytar. The producers also served as co-producers on the studio version of the single. From there, H.E.R. moseyed over to glitter-covered drums to solo out behind the...
CELEBRITIES
WEKU

Jon Batiste and Silk Sonic take home major prizes at 2022 Grammys

At the 64th Grammy Awards, which took place Sunday in Las Vegas, the major prizes were spread among a number of winners, including Jon Batiste, Silk Sonic and Olivia Rodrigo. By the numbers, the night's biggest winner was Jon Batiste, who took home the majority of his five awards in what the Grammys call the premiere ceremony, the pre-telecast event during which the vast majority of prizes are given out annually. In a group of 10 heavy-hitting contenders, Batiste won album of the year for We Are.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Grammy
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Grammys
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Salon

Will Smith's new "Bel-Air" Aunt Viv on reboot fears: "I really didn't want to let the culture down"

"Who wants chocolate chip cookies!" I yell, walking into the house after completing a 16-hour workday, "All you can eat!" My daughter runs straight toward me in pure joy. My wife, who works extremely hard as well, becomes instantly irritated for two reasons. The first is that my snacks go against the healthy-organic-green-vegetable diet she created for our daughter, and secondly, she loves snickerdoodles, and thinks that chocolate chip cookies are horrible. Now I don't do this every day because I'm not a terrible person, however, I do have to catch myself, monitoring my actions to make sure that I don't go against what she is trying to implement. More importantly, I make sure my 90-hour work week doesn't overshadow her dreams, goals and ambitions.
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

‘It’s The Same Jon-Jon’: Jon Batiste Talks ‘Freedom’ and ‘We Are’ Ahead of Major Grammy Wins

Click here to read the full article. Speaking with Rolling Stone backstage at rehearsals for the 64th Annual Grammy Awards, Jon Batiste highlighted “Boy Hood,” a cut from his 2021 album We Are where he sings: “If you see him then and even if ya see him now / It’s the same Jon Jon with that same gold crown, you heard me?” “As incredible of an achievement it is to have 11 nominations, I’m thinking about my younger self,” Batiste says. “I think he would probably say, “Wow, that’s amazing and it’s so great that you’re still that same.” Because a...
CELEBRITIES
AL.com

‘American Idol’: Find out which Alabama singers made the top 24

“American Idol” trimmed its list of singers to two dozen hopefuls on Monday’s episode, and four contestants from Alabama were in the mix. Cadence Baker of the Shoals, Tristen Gressett of Pell City, Kezia “Lady K” Istonia of Tuskegee, and Tyler N. Allen of Mobile have been competing on the ABC reality series during Season 20. Three of them were chosen for the top 24.
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

AL.com

Birmingham, AL
172K+
Followers
47K+
Post
59M+
Views
ABOUT

AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.

 https://www.al.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy